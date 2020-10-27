Milkshake Concepts Prepares to Open Exciting New Restaurant – Harper’s – in Deep Ellum

Dallas-based experiential hospitality group has created an all-star team to lead the new restaurant

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Milkshake Concepts – the creative minds behind Citizen, Serious Pizza, Stirr and Vidorra – is continuing its innovation in the experiential hospitality space by preparing to open Harper’s , a new, one-of-a-kind restaurant in Deep Ellum.

Located at 2551 Elm St. in Dallas, Harper’s will be one of the anchor retail tenants alongside the historic Pittman hotel in The Epic , a new dynamic and engaging destination unique to Dallas. It’ll also be close to Komodo and Uber’s new office towers.

Milkshake Concepts has put together a highly-capable, experienced management team to spearhead the development of Harper’s flagship location. General Manager Josh Hume joins the team having previously worked in Las Vegas at both the Venetian and the Wynn, and also at Te Deseo in Dallas. Pierce Everett will be Harper’s assistant general manager. He previously worked at Bistro 31 in Highland Park Village and the Ritz Carlton. Harper’s bar manager will be Paulette Daly who is well-known from her time at Nick & Sam’s.

The kitchen will be led by Jacob Williamson, who has an impressive resume. He spent 11 years working for Wolfgang Puck around the world, and he most recently worked at his Dallas-based Five Sixty restaurant. Williamson will create Harper’s diverse, elevated, globally-inspired menu alongside Milkshake’s Culinary Director Rodman Shields.

“This is a project we’ve been extremely passionate about since signing the lease back in spring 2018,” said Imran Sheikh, co-founder & CEO of Milkshake Concepts. “Despite the many challenges we have faced because of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are excited to push ahead with our expansion plans. We’ve shown that we are big believers of Deep Ellum – its growth and its potential – and see The Epic project as the epitome of that. We are thrilled to be a big part of it. We have assembled an amazing management team and believe we’ve conceptualized a beautiful venue, and food and beverage menus that will really appeal to Dallas.”

Harper’s is scheduled to open in early 2021 and will serve lunch and dinner daily, and entertainment-filled brunch on the weekends. The team plans to keep the new restaurant open late until 2 a.m., Thursday through Saturday.

In preparation for its grand opening early next year, Harper’s will be hiring up to 100 new team members in the months ahead. For more information, visit harpersdallas.com .

About Milkshake Concepts

Founded in 2015, Milkshake Concepts is a Dallas-based experiential hospitality group responsible for some of Dallas’ most influential restaurants and nightlife. Led by Imran Sheikh, James Faller and Asim Sheikh, their current concepts include: Citizen , an epicenter of Dallas nightlife and the venue of choice for athletes, artists and all manner of celebrities; Serious Pizza , a New York-style pizzeria that prides itself on serving the largest pizzas in Dallas; Stirr , an approachable neighborhood restaurant and bar with locations in Dallas and Addison, and another due to open in Nashville; and Vidorra , a restaurant that offers bold and exciting Mexican flavors, along with a large tequila selection, unique cocktails and a lively social experience. For more information about Milkshake Concepts, visit milkshakeconcepts.com .

