Milkshake Concepts Names Champion PR Agency of Record

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Milkshake Concepts – the innovative minds behind Citizen, Serious Pizza, Stirr, Vidorra and the soon-to-open Harper’s and Dirty Bones – announced today the engagement of Champion Management Group LLC as the brand’s Public Relations Agency of Record.

Champion’s scope of work for Milkshake Concepts includes consumer public relations, local store marketing and new restaurant openings. The agency will provide brand support through targeted local marketing campaigns in addition to generating positive coverage at the local and national level through a comprehensive media relations strategy.

“We were on the lookout for a talented agency that understands our industry and what it takes to increase sales, expansion and exposure,” said Imran Sheikh, Co-Founder & CEO of Milkshake Concepts. “Champion checks off all the boxes. We have high expectations and a lot planned for each of our brands, and we feel confident in Champion’s ability to help take Milkshake Concepts to the next level.”

Founded in 2002, Dallas-based Champion ranks among the nation’s largest and most acclaimed PR agencies in the foodservice space, representing such blue-chip national brands as Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Corner Bakery, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Dog Haus, Fazoli’s, On The Border, Logan’s Roadhouse, RAVE Restaurant Group and Taco John’s. The agency’s clientele spans a wide array of industries including high tech, event production, sports and entertainment and not-for-profits.

“I’ve always been impressed by Milkshake Concepts’ creativity and innovation,” said Champion Principal Eric Spiritas. “They have some of the coolest concepts in DFW, so we are excited to have earned their business. Each and every one of their brands has what it takes to expand throughout Texas and beyond, and we look forward to helping them make that happen.”

For more information on Champion, including a complete list of clients, visit championmgt.com .

About Milkshake Concepts

Founded in 2015, Milkshake Concepts is a Dallas-based experiential hospitality group responsible for some of Dallas’ most influential restaurants and nightlife. Led by Imran Sheikh, James Faller and Asim Sheikh, their current concepts include: Citizen , an epicenter of Dallas nightlife and the venue of choice for athletes, artists and all manner of celebrities; Serious Pizza , a New York-style pizzeria that prides itself on serving the largest pizzas in Dallas; Stirr , an approachable neighborhood restaurant and bar with locations in Dallas and Addison, and another due to open in Nashville; and Vidorra , a restaurant that offers bold and exciting Mexican flavors, along with a large tequila selection, unique cocktails and a lively social experience. For more information about Milkshake Concepts, visit milkshakeconcepts.com .

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

