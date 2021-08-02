Milkshake Concepts Names Champion Digital Marketing Agency of Record

Experiential hospitality group expands partnership with PR & Digital Media agency to help drive sales and brand awareness

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Milkshake Concepts – the innovative minds behind Vidorra, Stirr, Dirty Bones, Serious Pizza and Citizen – today announced that it has added digital marketing services to its scope of work with Champion .

Milkshake Concepts named Champion its Public Relations Agency of Record last year. Following Champion’s success in generating positive media and influencer coverage on a local and national basis, and supporting its brands through targeted local marketing campaigns, the experiential hospitality group has expanded the partnership to now include the development and implementation of targeted digital advertising.

“We are continuing to grow and develop new concepts, so it’s important to have an agency of the highest caliber that has what it takes to increase sales, guest traffic and exposure,” said Imran Sheikh, co-founder & CEO of Milkshake Concepts. “Champion has proven to be an invaluable partner as our PR agency and we have no doubt they will continue to be as successful on the digital front.”

Founded in 2002, Dallas-based Champion ranks among the nation’s largest and most acclaimed PR and digital media agencies in the foodservice space, representing such blue-chip national brands as Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Fazoli’s, On The Border, Logan’s Roadhouse, Taco John’s and Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux. The agency’s clientele spans a wide array of industries including high tech, automotive, consumer products, real estate and not-for-profits.

“I’ve always been impressed by Milkshake’s creativity and innovation; their brands are so unique and fun to work with,” said Champion Principal Eric Spiritas. “Each of their brands deserves recognition and they all have what it takes to expand. We’re thrilled with the results of our partnership over the last year, and we look forward to the great things to come from our world-class digital team.”

For more information on Champion, including a complete list of clients, visit championmgt.com .

About Milkshake Concepts

Founded in 2015, Milkshake Concepts is a Dallas based experiential hospitality group responsible for some of the metroplex’s best restaurants and nightlife. Led by Imran Sheikh, James Faller and Asim Sheikh, their current concepts include: Stirr , an approachable neighborhood restaurant and bar with locations in Dallas and Addison; Vidorra , also with locations in Dallas and Addison, that offers Mexican flavors, a large tequila selection, unique cocktails and a lively social experience; Citizen , a high energy nightlife concept and the venue of choice for athletes, artists and celebrities; Serious Pizza , a New York-style pizza joint that prides itself on serving the largest pizzas in DFW; Dirty Bones , an expansive sports bar and chicken wing joint with its flagship location in Fort Worth; SkyRocket Burger , a neighborhood, no frills burger and shakes spot – considered by many the tastiest in DFW – with locations in Deep Ellum, North Dallas, and Frisco opening this summer; and Layer Cake, a new 20,000 sq ft, four story concept due to open in Nashville, TN this fall.

For more information about Milkshake Concepts, visit milkshakeconcepts.com .

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

