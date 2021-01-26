Milkshake Concepts Delights Wing, Sports and Spirits Fans with Debut of Dirty Bones in Fort Worth

Leading experiential hospitality group prepares to unveil edgy new wing concept in mid-February

Fort Worth, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Milkshake Concepts – the creative minds behind Citizen, Serious Pizza, Stirr and Vidorra – is giving wing fans, sports fans and in between fans, a place to chill, play and indulge in the best wings imaginable.

This February, Dirty Bones will open its first location at 3028 Crockett St. in Fort Worth’s West 7th area. Not afraid to challenge the culinary norm, Dirty Bones will be a feast for all senses. The menu will feature high-quality wings smothered in classic and out-of-the-ordinary sauces and more.

Culinary edge isn’t the only thing that Dirty Bones will offer. Dirty Bones’ vibe will provide guests with a multi-sensory, immersive experience. Think: urban tattoo parlor with a touch of 1970s retro. With everything you need for a gameday paradise, a chill hangout spot, and spirits and beer by the glass and bottle for late-night fun, the 7,500-square-foot restaurant and rooftop will enable guests to pick the vibe that best fits their tribe.

“Dirty Bones is a concept we’ve been excited to introduce for some time,” said Imran Sheikh, co-founder & CEO of Milkshake Concepts. “The ambiance will be edgy and captivating, all while providing great wings and the ideal spot for game watching. We’re thrilled to debut Dirty Bones in Crockett Row at West 7th. Bridging Downtown and the Cultural District, West 7th is one of Fort Worth’s hottest destinations for food and entertainment. Now, with our grand opening quickly approaching, we need a fun, outgoing team to help us bring this unique vision to life.”

In preparation for its grand opening, Dirty Bones is currently hiring up to 50 new team members for multiple positions, including bartenders, servers, hosts, line cooks and barbacks. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by emailing their resume to info@dirtybones.com.

At Dirty Bones, you choose how you use. Whether you’re craving a meal for gameday or to turn up late-night, Dirty Bones’ immersive experience paired with the best wings and drinks make it the perfect destination for every occasion. For more information about Dirty Bones, visit dirtybones.com .

Dirty Bones: Wings. Sports. Spirits.

About Milkshake Concepts

Founded in 2015, Milkshake Concepts is a Dallas-based experiential hospitality group responsible for some of Dallas’ most influential restaurants and nightlife. Led by Imran Sheikh, James Faller and Asim Sheikh, their current concepts include: Citizen , an epicenter of Dallas nightlife and the venue of choice for athletes, artists and celebrities; Serious Pizza , a New York-style pizzeria that prides itself on serving the largest pizzas in Dallas; Stirr , an approachable neighborhood restaurant and bar with locations in Dallas and Addison, and another due to open in Nashville; and Vidorra , a restaurant that offers Mexican flavors, a large tequila selection, unique cocktails and a lively social experience. For more information about Milkshake Concepts, visit milkshakeconcepts.com .

