Military Eats Free at Hooters this Memorial Day

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) On Monday, May 28, Hooters is saying “Thank You” to all veterans and active-duty military personnel by offering a complimentary meal on Memorial Day. Current and former U.S. military members can enjoy a free entrée from Hooters Memorial Day Menu by presenting a valid military ID at participating Hooters locations nationwide.

A variety of entrées are available to military personnel from the Hooters Memorial Day Menu, including:

10-Piece Traditional Wings

10-Piece Smoked Wings

10-Piece Boneless Wings

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Hooters Burger

Our military guests can customize their meal with any of Hooters 17 sauces and dry rubs, such as Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero to accompany Hooters world-famous Traditional Wings, Smoked Wings or Boneless Wings.

This year, Hooters is expanding its support of the military by partnering with the USO. During The Hooters International Pageant this weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina, 20 Hooters Girls will assemble 500 care packages for area military and Hooters will also donate $5,000 to the USO of North Carolina to help amplify awareness for the organization and its mission – while showing appreciation to our military, especially over Memorial Day Weekend.

Hooters has long supported military causes and has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for non-profit military organizations. Hooters offers a daily 10 percent military discount with a special 20 percent military discount every Tuesday, throughout the year. The weekly discount is only available at participating locations and requires a valid military ID.

The Hooters Memorial Day deal includes a complimentary entrée from the Hooters Memorial Day Menu, with drink purchase, at any participating Hooters location across the U.S. on Monday, May 28, 2018. Free menu item options may vary by location.

For more information and to find your nearest Hooters location visit www.hooters.com.

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 425 Hooters restaurants in 39 states and 31 countries. Known for its world famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time that the simple fact the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then millions have been liberated from the ordinary at Hooters while enjoying great food, fun and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the Hooters Girls. For more information about Hooters visit www.hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters, facebook.com/hooters, instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at “hooters.”