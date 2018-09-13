Milestone for I Love Juice Bar with 50th Grand Opening in September

(RestaurantNews.com) The I Love Juice Bar premium fresh juice franchise will reach a milestone September 28th when it opens its 50th location, in McKinney, TX. It will be the first location nationwide to offer drive-thru service and a digital menu.

By providing customers with an amazing juice bar experience using specialty menu items, I Love Juice Bar is one the fastest-growing brands in the $5 billion a year juice industry.

“People come back multiple times a day,” says co-owner John Zuffinetti. “They’ll show up at 7 a.m., get their juice, a smoothie or a muffin, and then we see them at lunch when they’re coming to get their Pad Thai Noodles or Spring Rolls with Gluten-Free Peanut Sauce. There’s just so much to choose from, people keep coming back for whatever they’re craving at that moment.”

Having a drive-thru menu for people on the go will make service much quicker for busy parents and people in a hurry, says John. “We’re also a great place to meet people or work remotely. People always comment on how they love our interior design.”

He and his wife Brittney, opened their first store in Texas in 2016, after moving from Southern California in 2012. They are excited about the direction that I Love Juice Bar is headed, and are looking forward to meeting McKinney customers at the 6th store in the state.

“We are a doorway to health and wellness,” says Brittney. “This is about what we can provide for the community. We also offer creative options to help children get started on living a healthy lifestyle and learning about nutrition. Kids love our green smoothies.”

The husband and wife team share a diverse background in service businesses and franchising. With John’s 15+ years of restaurant hospitality experience and Brittney’s 10+ years entrepreneurial business background, the family is bringing a fresh new concept to North Texas.

“Each of our employees embraces our motto — Have Fun, Be Amazing. Customers come back time and again for our customer experience and high-quality, healthful juice products,” says Brittney. “It’s not just about no-sugar-added or real-fruit juices. We offer a diverse assortment of juices, smoothies, and foods, and that makes us a one-stop shop all day, every day.”

I Love Juice Bar beverages are overwhelmingly plant-based, gluten-free, organic when possible, and always use 100% whole fruits and vegetables from scratch. “We offer fruits, greens, root vegetables and lots of superfoods. Not only is it delicious, but it’s all natural,” Brittney adds.

“Nothing we use is processed,” John emphasizes. “Simply said, we are an “I want to eat healthy and feel great” type place whether you want a quick smoothie to go, fresh juice for your fridge, or a full sit-down delicious meal. Patrons can order off a menu of predesigned options, or build their own made-to-order juices or smoothies. They can even get a smoothie bowl, which is a thicker smoothie served in a bowl that you eat with a spoon, such as the popular Açaí Bowl.

The McKinney I Love Juice Bar at 301 N. Custer Rd. is scheduled to celebrate their opening September 28th.

About I Love Juice Bar

Founders John and Vui Hunt started the first I Love Juice Bar as a gathering place for health-minded customers: people who appreciate fresh-made juices and smoothies made with local ingredients, as well as gourmet vegetarian fare, in a convenient environment. The business boomed from the start, and the franchise now has 50 in 14 states.

For more information: info@ilovejuicebar.com