Mile High Cuisine From Around the Globe With Farringdon Jets

( RestaurantNews.com ) Luxury private charter jet company Farringdon Jets has added to its suite of opulent offerings with Quarantine Cuisine From Around The World . The service allows customers to get meals from around the world transported to them in 48 hours.

The forward-thinking team at Farringdon Jets is leveraging the power of its access to a 10,000-jet fleet to bring clients toothsome delicacies from across the world. With travel so tedious due to constantly changing Covid-19 restrictions, Farringdon recognized its discerning clientele would need access to their favorite comfort foods despite location. From this widening gap, Quarantine Cuisine was born.

From the comfort of their home, foodies can indulge in tantalizing food from anywhere in the world without breaking the bank. Logistics mavericks, Farringdon Jets, will secure food from the client’s restaurant of choice, which will then be managed by their professional airborne concierges and flown on already chartered flights. The best part? By piggybacking on flights, clients will not incur exorbitant charges, and there will be no excess emissions.

Whether you’re craving mouth-watering fried chicken from the Southern USA, sizzling paella from Spain, or delectable oysters from France, Farringdon will have it straight from the eatery to your doorstep within 48 hours.

As the world embraces the increased need for comfort and convenience, Farringdon Jets continues to blaze a trail as it conjures up new and exciting ways to evade the woes of the pandemic privately, safely, and in grandeur.

“This is the most cost-effective and, for most, the only way to experience the world’s best cuisine, authentically made without leaving their home. Everyone has been to a part of the world where they have appreciated the taste of the authentic food on offer. Now they can relive that experience without leaving their home. It is like Uber Eats but on a global scale,” shared a spokesperson of Farringdon Jets.

To learn more about this and other travel experiences, visit farringdonjets.com .

