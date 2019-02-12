Mikkey's Retro Grill brings burgers and more to Black Restaurant Week

There’s a sweet deal available this week at the Hyde Park diner Mikkey’s Retro Grill — provided you know to ask for it.

There’s no signage to indicate that Mikkey’s is participating in Black Restaurant Week, but all you have to do is mention BRW, and you’ll get 19 percent (tied into the year 2019) off your order.

That includes signatures such as Joe’s Stuffed Double Cheese Cheesy Cheese Burger, Josh’s Jerk Chicken Sandwich and much more.

I tried DJ’s Grilled Chicken Sandwich ($7.29 with discount), served on a soft bun with melted cheese, cilantro, red onion and Rico’s mild sauce, which owner Erik Nance describes as a sort-of bourbon-barbecue sauce. It’s sweet and spicy and addictive.

RELATED: What’s mild sauce? A condiment you’ll find only in Chicago

There’s also something called the Hebrew Burger ($7.29 with discount), an Angus beef patty topped with bacon (but it’s turkey bacon), mushrooms and a fried egg (my yolk still ran a bit, which I loved). If you’re keeping kosher, though, make sure to mention “no cheese”: The kitchen might forget otherwise.

Four-year-old Mikkey’s (named for Nance’s brother) has a second, 3-month-old location at 8126 S. Stony Island Ave., which also is participating in Black Restaurant Week.

Mikkey’s Retro Grill, 5319 S. Hyde Park Blvd., 773-675-8525, mikkeys.com

Chicago Black Restaurant Week runs through Feb. 17. For participating restaurants and menus, go to chiblackrestaurantweek.com/restaurant-lineup.

