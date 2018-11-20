Miguel’s Jr. Rings in the Holidays with the Return of Seasonal Tamales

(RestaurantNews.com)

Miguel’s Jr. is rolling out its famous seasonal tamales, the perfect festive meal for the holidays. Hand made using 100% stone ground corn, the tamales are available in two varieties—California Chile or Chile Rojo Pork. Order them while you can because they are only available while supplies last.

In addition to the special menu offering, Miguel’s Jr. will welcome the holidays with the launch of their holiday rewards program. Beginning November 26, every holiday gift card purchase of $10 will include a $2 bonus gift card. Double the rewards for Black Friday weekend, November 23-25, earning a $4 bonus card per every gift card purchase of $10.

Tamales

Nov. 27, 2018 – Jan. 7, 2019, or while supplies last

Holiday Rewards Gift Card Offer

Black Friday Weekend

Nov. 23 – Nov. 25

$4 gift card per every $10 gift card purchase

Nov. 26 – Dec. 31

$2 gift card per every $10 gift card purchase

All Miguel’s Jr. Locations

Corona: 1039 W 6th St., Corona, CA 92882. (951) 270-3551

Corona (south): 2320 Compton Avenue, Corona, CA 92881. (951) 279-9393

Corona (west): 1570 West Sixth Street, Corona, CA 92882. (951) 279-7780

Costa Mesa: 141 East 17th Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627. (949) 646-2153

Eastvale: 13382 Limonite Avenue, Eastvale, CA 92880. (951) 407-1385

Fontana: 7490 Cherry Avenue, Fontana, CA 92336. (909) 357-3822

Grand Terrace: 22219 Barton Road, Grand Terrace, CA 92313. (909) 783-4271

Huntington Beach: 19620 Beach Blvd., Huntington Beach, CA 92648. (714) 888-2255

Menifee: 30362 Haun Road, Menifee, CA 92584. (951) 679-5299

Moreno Valley: 12860 Day Street, Moreno Valley, CA 92553. (951) 697-0390

Murrieta: 39713 Avenida Acacias, Murrieta, CA 92563. (951) 698-5154

Norco: 1432 Hammer Avenue, Norco, CA 92860. (951) 273-2611

Norco Village: 2450 River Road, Norco, CA 92860. (951) 371-1014

Ontario: 2250 South Haven Avenue, Ontario, CA 91761. (909) 947-6761

Orange: 1325 Tustin Street, Orange, CA 92867. (714) 633-4000

Redlands: 27521 San Bernardino Avenue Redlands, CA, 92374. (909) 557-2220

Riverside: 1301 Galleria @Tyler, Riverside, CA, 92503. (951) 352-1895

Tustin: 2855 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA 92782. (714) 202 4676

Woodcrest: 17815 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA 92508. (951) 339-5747

www.MiguelsJr.com

About Miguel’s Jr.

Founded in Corona, California in 1975 by Mike and Mary Vasquez, Miguel’s Jr. continues to offer superb-quality family recipes in a fast-food environment using premium ingredients, inspired by the cuisine of Central Mexico. With locations throughout Inland Empire and Orange County, Miguel’s Jr. is expanding to key markets in Southern California, spreading their unparalleled standard for customer service and reputation for delivering the freshest, best tasting California Mexican food daily. For more information, including menu items and locations, visit www.miguelsjr.com.

