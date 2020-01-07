Miguel’s Jr. Introduces Hearty Rojo Chile Pozole For a Limited Time

Starting January 15, Warm Up With Homestyle Pozole

Corona, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Miguel’s Jr., Southern California’s favorite family-owned homestyle Mexican restaurant chain, spices up its menu with the introduction of Pozole, a traditional seasonal Mexican soup. Starting January 15, the authentic zesty house-made soup will be available at all locations.

“I’m excited to serve my flavorful Pozole to our fans who have been asking for a hearty and zesty winter soup for years,” said Mary Vasquez, Founder and Chief Recipe Officer of Miguel’s Jr. “My Pozole is perfectly seasoned with just the right amount of spice and heat. Guests can garnish their bowl to taste for a vibrant savory and spicy bite every time.”

Mary’s Pozole features an aromatic, slow-simmered red chile broth generously filled with tender hominy and a choice of Miguel’s Jr.’s authentically seasoned succulent and tender shredded chicken or house favorite slow-roasted Chile Verde Pork. The complex and layered Pozole is served with a side of lettuce, onions, and lemon for fans to customize to their preference.

Pozole will be available for $4.89 for a 16oz bowl, or a 12oz cup for $3.69 at all Miguel’s Jr. locations starting on January 15, for a limited time.

For more information, please visit www.MiguelsJr.com .

About Miguel’s Jr.

Founded in Corona, California in 1975 by Mike and Mary Vasquez, Miguel’s Jr. is an award-winning quick service restaurant that serves homestyle California Mexican recipes inspired by the cuisine from Mary’s childhood in Central Mexico. The Vasquez family restaurant legacy began in 1973 with Miguel’s full-service restaurant. With encouragement from the community, Mike and Mary expanded their horizons and launched Miguel’s Jr in 1975. Miguel’s Jr. offers delicious Mexican dishes made from only the freshest, premium ingredients and always cooked to order. Family owned and operated, Miguel’s Jr. focuses on the spirit of hospitality and enriching relationships in a wholesome environment. With locations in the Inland Empire and Orange County, the Vasquez family continues the tradition of serving the freshest, best tasting California Mexican food daily. For more information, including menu items and locations, visit www.miguelsjr.com .

