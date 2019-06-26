Miguel’s Jr. Introduces Fresh Avocado Taco Salad to Everyday Menu with Housemade Strawberry Lemonade Summer Special

Taco Salad Combination and Strawberry Lemonade Available Now for a Limited Time

(RestaurantNews.com)

WHAT:

Miguel’s Jr. is pleased to debut a new crisp and vibrant Taco Salad, freshly prepared with crave-able premium authentic Mexican ingredients. Enjoy your choice of slow-cooked, authentically seasoned shredded chicken, shredded beef, tender marinated chile verde pork or premium grilled carne asada on a bed of all-natural chopped romaine and iceberg lettuce expertly layered with delicious fresh diced Hass avocado, premium Longhorn cheddar cheese, fresh diced tomatoes, Miguel’s Jr.’s signature refried beans, and crispy tortilla strips dressed with housemade creamy cilantro ranch. The mouthwatering Taco Salad is available as an entree or, for a limited time, as a combo with tortilla chips and a regular drink for $9.99.

Enjoy the new Taco Salad alongside Miguel’s Jr.’s new fresh-squeezed, all-natural Strawberry Lemonade. Made daily at each restaurant, the tasty Strawberry Lemonade is prepared with whole strawberries and fresh strawberry puree, a refreshing treat just in time for summer. Available now for a limited time only, Strawberry Lemonade is $1.69 for 16 oz.

WHEN:

Taco Salad Combo, Strawberry Lemonade

June 26 – August 7

Taco Salad Entrée

Now available on Miguel’s Jr. permanent menu.

WHERE:

Available for dine-in, carry out and delivery at all Miguel’s Jr. locations.

Inland Empire:

Corona; 1039 W 6th St., Corona, CA 92882. (951) 270-3551

Corona (south): 2320 Compton Avenue, Corona, CA 92881. (951) 279-9393

Corona (west): 1570 West Sixth Street, Corona, CA 92882. (951) 279-7780

Eastvale: 13382 Limonite Avenue, Eastvale, CA 92880. (951) 407-1385

Fontana: 7490 Cherry Avenue, Fontana, CA 92336. (909) 357-3822

Grand Terrace: 22219 Barton Road, Grand Terrace, CA 92313. (909) 783-4271

Menifee: 30362 Haun Road, Menifee, CA 92584. (951) 679-5299

Moreno Valley: 12860 Day Street, Moreno Valley, CA 92553. (951) 697-0390

Murrieta: 39713 Avenida Acacias, Murrieta, CA 92563. (951) 698-5154

Norco: 1432 Hammer Avenue, Norco, CA 92860. (951) 273-2611

Norco Village: 2450 River Road, Norco, CA 92860. (951) 371-1014

Ontario: 2250 South Haven Avenue, Ontario, CA 91761. (909) 947-6761

Redlands: 27521 San Bernardino Avenue Redlands, CA, 92374. (909) 557-2220

Rialto: 1240 W Renaissance Pkwy, Rialto, CA 92376. (909) 355-0500

Riverside: 1301 Galleria @Tyler, Riverside, CA, 92503. (951) 352-1895

Woodcrest: 17815 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA 92508. (951) 339-5747

Orange County:

Costa Mesa: 141 East 17th Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627. (949) 646-2153

Huntington Beach: 19620 Beach Blvd., Huntington Beach, CA 92648. (714) 888-2255

Orange: 1325 Tustin Street, Orange, CA 92867. (714) 633-4000

Tustin: 2855 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA 92782. (714) 202 4676

CONTACT:

www.MiguelsJr.com

About Miguel’s Jr.

Founded in Corona, California in 1975 by Mike and Mary Vasquez, Miguel’s Jr. is an award-winning quick service restaurant that serves homestyle California Mexican recipes inspired by the cuisine from Mary’s childhood in Central Mexico. The Vasquez family restaurant legacy began in 1973 with Miguel’s full-service restaurant. With encouragement from the community, Mike and Mary expanded their horizons and launched Miguel’s Jr in 1975. Miguel’s Jr. offers delicious Mexican dishes made from only the freshest, premium ingredients and always cooked to order. Family owned and operated, Miguel’s Jr. focuses on the spirit of hospitality and enriching relationships in a wholesome environment. With locations in the Inland Empire and Orange County, the Vasquez family continues the tradition of serving the freshest, best tasting California Mexican food daily. For more information, including menu items and locations, visit www.miguelsjr.com .

Facebook: facebook.com/MiguelsJr

Instagram: @Miguels_Jr

Twitter: @WeAreMiguelsJr

Media Contact:

Sally Evans

The ACE Agency

949-554-5752

sally@theaceagency.com