Miguel’s Jr Is Giving Fans a Chance to Win $50 on National Drive-Thru Day

Share a photo at a Miguel’s Jr drive-thru on July 24 for a chance to win

(RestaurantNews.com)

WHAT:

Miguel’s Jr is inviting fans to celebrate National Drive-Thru Day on Wednesday, July 24 at Miguel’s Jr. All-day, guests are encouraged to share a picture of themselves at any Miguel’s Jr drive-thru using #MJRDriveThruDay on Instagram or Facebook for a chance to win a $50 Miguel’s Jr gift card. Three winners will be randomly selected on July 25.

For guests on the go, Miguel’s Jr’s drive-thrus serve the full menu of authentically seasoned homestyle Mexican dishes made with fresh, all-natural premium ingredients. Try one of Miguel’s Jr’s famous mouthwatering burritos and fresh-squeezed, all-natural Strawberry Lemonade, prepared daily with whole strawberries and fresh strawberry puree.

WHEN:

National Drive-Thru Day

Wednesday, July 24

WHERE:

All Miguel’s Jr drive-thru locations.

Inland Empire:

Corona; 1039 W 6th St., Corona, CA 92882. (951) 270-3551

Corona (south): 2320 Compton Avenue, Corona, CA 92881. (951) 279-9393

Corona (west): 1570 West Sixth Street, Corona, CA 92882. (951) 279-7780

Eastvale: 13382 Limonite Avenue, Eastvale, CA 92880. (951) 407-1385

Fontana: 7490 Cherry Avenue, Fontana, CA 92336. (909) 357-3822

Grand Terrace: 22219 Barton Road, Grand Terrace, CA 92313. (909) 783-4271

Menifee: 30362 Haun Road, Menifee, CA 92584. (951) 679-5299

Moreno Valley: 12860 Day Street, Moreno Valley, CA 92553. (951) 697-0390

Murrieta: 39713 Avenida Acacias, Murrieta, CA 92563. (951) 698-5154

Norco: 1432 Hammer Avenue, Norco, CA 92860. (951) 273-2611

Norco Village: 2450 River Road, Norco, CA 92860. (951) 371-1014

Ontario: 2250 South Haven Avenue, Ontario, CA 91761. (909) 947-6761

Redlands: 27521 San Bernardino Avenue Redlands, CA, 92374. (909) 557-2220

Rialto: 1240 W Renaissance Pkwy, Rialto, CA 92376. (909) 355-0500

Riverside: 1301 Galleria @Tyler, Riverside, CA, 92503. (951) 352-1895

Woodcrest: 17815 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA 92508. (951) 339-5747

Orange County:

Costa Mesa: 141 East 17th Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627. (949) 646-2153

Huntington Beach: 19620 Beach Blvd., Huntington Beach, CA 92648. (714) 888-2255

Orange: 1325 Tustin Street, Orange, CA 92867. (714) 633-4000

Tustin: 2855 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA 92782. (714) 202 4676

CONTACT:

www.MiguelsJr.com

About Miguel’s Jr.

Founded in Corona, California in 1975 by Mike and Mary Vasquez, Miguel’s Jr. is an award-winning quick service restaurant that serves homestyle California Mexican recipes inspired by the cuisine from Mary’s childhood in Central Mexico. The Vasquez family restaurant legacy began in 1973 with Miguel’s full-service restaurant. With encouragement from the community, Mike and Mary expanded their horizons and launched Miguel’s Jr in 1975. Miguel’s Jr. offers delicious Mexican dishes made from only the freshest, premium ingredients and always cooked to order. Family owned and operated, Miguel’s Jr. focuses on the spirit of hospitality and enriching relationships in a wholesome environment. With locations in the Inland Empire and Orange County, the Vasquez family continues the tradition of serving the freshest, best tasting California Mexican food daily. For more information, including menu items and locations, visit www.miguelsjr.com.

Facebook: facebook.com/MiguelsJr

Instagram: @Miguels_Jr

Twitter: @WeAreMiguelsJr

Media Contact:

Sally Evans

The ACE Agency

949-554-5752

sally@theaceagency.com