Miguel’s Jr. Eastvale Officially Opened November 2

Eastvale, CA (RestaurantNews.com) On Friday, November 2, Miguel’s Jr. President and CEO Javier Vasquez and founders Mike and Mary Vasquez hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony and complimentary lunch for the public to officially open the brand’s first Eastvale, CA location, offering both drive-thru and counter service.

Eastvale Chamber of Commerce President, Hari Dhiman and Eastvale Mayor, Clint Lorimore attended the festivities to welcome the new homestyle California Mexican food destination to the community.

“We are honored to welcome one of Southern California’s beloved Mexican restaurants to the Eastvale community,” stated Hair Dhiman, Eastvale Chamber of Commerce President. “We are excited to support Miguel’s Jr. success and growth in Eastvale.”

Paying tribute to the Eastvale community, Miguel’s Jr. commissioned artist Dave Avanzino to paint original murals on the restaurant’s exterior. The permanent art installation features three Eastvale landmarks: the Eastvale Community Fruit Tree project, Galleano Winery, and the original East Vale School House, the namesake of Eastvale city.

The Eastvale Marketplace location is reflective of Miguel’s Jr. original and classic design aesthetic featuring the convenience of a drive thru for guests on the go, as well as a full dining area. The new Eastvale store offers all the latest Miguel’s Jr. menu items, including Miguel’s Jr.’s famous burritos. The menu also includes homemade horchata and lemonade made with 100% all-natural pure cane sugar and fresh-squeezed lemons.

Miguel’s Jr. Eastvale continues the family tradition of homestyle Mexican dishes made using only premium ingredients including fresh Haas avocados, all natural and hormone free poultry, pasture raised, corn fed beef, 100% stone ground tortillas and tortilla chips, as well as their famous fresh-made daily hot sauce, available at the counter.

Location

Eastvale Marketplace

13382 Limonite Ave.,

Eastvale, CA 92860

Hours of Operation

Monday –Thursday: 7am – 10pm

Friday: 7am – 10:30pm

Saturday: 8am – 10:30pm

Sunday: 8am – 10pm

About Miguel’s Jr.

Founded in Corona, California in 1975 by Mike and Mary Vasquez, Miguel’s Jr continues to offer superb-quality family recipes in a fast-food environment using premium ingredients, inspired by the cuisine of Central Mexico. With locations in the Inland Empire and Orange County, Miguel’s Jr is expanding to key markets in Southern California, spreading their unparalleled standard for customer service and reputation for delivering the freshest, best tasting California Mexican food daily. For more information, including menu items and locations, visit www.MiguelsJr.com.

