Miguel’s Jr. Announces Third Party Delivery

Now Enjoy Homestyle Mexican Food Delivered to Your Door Via Postmates, Grub Hub and DoorDash

California (RestaurantNews.com) Miguel’s Jr., Southern California’s iconic homestyle Mexican restaurant group, is pleased to announce that starting today the Company will offer third-party delivery through Postmates, Grub Hub and DoorDash.

“Third-party delivery is a strategic move for Miguel’s Jr. as we look to make the brand more convenient and accessible to our guests. We are happy to offer dining options so Miguel’s Jr. can fit our customer’s lifestyle, whether they want to dine in, drive-thru, experience the food truck or order delivery,” says Steve Rezner, Director of Marketing at Miguel’s Jr. “We look forward to testing this model and serving our customers great burritos wherever they are.”

Miguel’s Jr. third-party delivery menu will offer all of the latest menu items including six famous signature burritos, hand rolled in all-natural hand stretched flour tortillas, and the new CoffeeChata made with Miguel’s Jr. signature homemade horchata mixed with 100% all-natural premium natural Columbian coffee served over ice.

To kick off the partnership, DoorDash will be offering free delivery on users’ first Miguel’s Jr. order placed in May. No coupon code required. Visit DoorDash to order.

Online ordering and delivery from Miguel’s Jr. via Postmates, Grub Hub and DoorDash are now available at all Miguel’s Jr. locations. For more information on Miguel’s Jr. and to find restaurants in your area, please visit www.MiguelsJr.com .

About Miguel’s Jr.

Founded in Corona, California in 1975 by Mike and Mary Vasquez, Miguel’s Jr continues to offer superb-quality family recipes in a fast-food environment using premium ingredients, inspired by the cuisine of Central Mexico. With locations throughout Inland Empire and Orange County, Miguel’s Jr is expanding to key markets in Southern California, spreading their unparalleled standard for customer service and reputation for delivering the freshest, best tasting California Mexican food daily. For more information, including menu items and locations, visit www.miguelsjr.com .

Media Contact:

Sally Evans

The ACE Agency

949-554-5752

sally@theaceagency.com