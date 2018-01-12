Miguel’s Jr. Announces New Norco Test Location Grand Opening January 18

(RestaurantNews.com)

WHAT:

Miguel’s Jr. is pleased to announce the new location in Norco, California, located in the brand new Norco Village Shopping Center, will celebrate its grand opening on Thursday, January 18 at 10:30 a.m. The celebration will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by Miguel’s Jr. founders Mike and Mary Vasquez and President and CEO Javier Vasquez, followed by complimentary lunch for all in attendance.

The new Miguel’s Jr. Norco location marks the brand’s 18th store in California and the first of its new redefined drive-thru concepts. The new test location, spanning 2,500 sq. ft., offers a smaller dining room and larger drive-thru with 30% greater capacity than the typical store drive-thru model. The Miguel’s Jr. retail strategy is focused on speed of service and order accuracy.

The new Norco store will offer all the latest Miguel’s Jr. menu items, including a full breakfast menu with 7 breakfast burritos and a variety of breakfast plates. The menu also includes the new homemade horchata and all-natural lemonade made with 100% all natural pure cane sugar and fresh-squeezed lemons.

WHERE:

Miguel’s Jr.

Norco Village Shopping Center

2450 River Road, Suite 300

Norco, CA 92860

WHEN:

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Thursday, January 18, 2018, 10:30 a.m. – 11:15 p.m.

Complimentary Lunch, 11:15 a.m. – Noon

HOURS OF OPERATION:

Monday – Thursday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday: 7 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

CONTACT:

www.MiguelsJr.com

ABOUT MIGUEL’S JR.

Founded in Corona, California in 1975 by Mike and Mary Vasquez, Miguel’s Jr continues to offer superb-quality family recipes in a fast-food environment using premium ingredients, inspired by the cuisine of Central Mexico. With 17 locations in the Inland Empire and Orange County, Miguel’s Jr is expanding to key markets in Southern California, spreading their unparalleled standard for customer service and reputation for delivering the freshest, best tasting California Mexican food daily. For more information, including menu items and locations, visit www.miguelsjr.com.

Facebook: facebook.com/MiguelsJr

Instagram: @Miguels_Jr

Twitter: @WeAreMiguelsJr

Media Contact:

Laura Okey

The ACE Agency

818-263-7714

laura@theaceagency.com