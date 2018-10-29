Miguel’s Jr. Announces New Eastvale Location Grand Opening November 2

(RestaurantNews.com)

WHAT:

Miguel’s Jr. is pleased to announce the newest location in Eastvale, California, located in the Eastvale Marketplace. Miguel’s Jr. will host a grand opening celebration on Friday, November 2 at 10:30 a.m. Marking the first Miguel’s Jr. to open in the city of Eastvale, the event will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony, hosted by Miguel’s Jr. founders Mike and Mary Vasquez and President and CEO Javier Vasquez, followed by complimentary lunch for all in attendance.

The Eastvale Marketplace location is reflective of Miguel’s Jr. original and classic design aesthetic featuring the convenience of a drive thru for guests on the go, as well as a full dining area. The new Eastvale store will offer all of the latest Miguel’s Jr. menu items, including a full breakfast menu with 7 breakfast burritos and a variety of breakfast plates. The menu also includes homemade horchata and lemonade made with 100% all-natural pure cane sugar and fresh-squeezed lemons.

WHERE:

Miguel’s Jr.

Eastvale Marketplace

13382 Limonite Ave.,

Eastvale, CA 92860

WHEN:

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Friday, November 2, 2018, 10:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Complimentary Lunch – Guests who attend the Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will be provided a complimentary lunch voucher that may redeemed immediately following the ceremony.

HOURS OF OPERATION:

Monday –Thursday: 7am – 10pm

Friday: 7am – 10:30pm

Saturday: 8am – 10:30pm

Sunday: 8am – 10pm

CONTACT:

www.MiguelsJr.com

About Miguel’s Jr.



Founded in Corona, California in 1975 by Mike and Mary Vasquez, Miguel’s Jr. continues to offer superb-quality family recipes in a fast-food environment using premium ingredients, inspired by the cuisine of Central Mexico. With 19 locations in the Inland Empire and Orange County, Miguel’s Jr. is expanding to key markets in Southern California, spreading their unparalleled standard for customer service and reputation for delivering the freshest, best tasting California Mexican food daily. For more information, including menu items and locations, visit www.miguelsjr.com.

Facebook: facebook.com/MiguelsJr

Instagram: @Miguels_Jr

Twitter: @WeAreMiguelsJr

Media Contact:

Sally Evans

The ACE Agency

949-554-5752

sally@theaceagency.com