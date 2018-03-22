Miguel’s California Mexican Cocina & Cantina Announces Plans for Extensive Remodel in March Celebrating almost 20 Years of Service

Corona, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Miguel’s California Mexican Cocina & Cantina, located at 1920 Frontage Road, has announced that an extensive remodel to the iconic flagship location will begin on Monday, March 19. After almost 20 years of business serving Founder Mary Vasquez’s homemade recipes, the remodel will pay homage to the restaurant’s history and heritage with updated exterior colors, interior furniture and new décor. The restaurant will temporary close for the renovations and will reopen to diners in early April, 2018.

The first phase of the remodel will focus on updates to the restaurant interior, including new paint colors and the use of rich woods and fabrics to highlight the new flooring and furniture package. The exterior will also be refreshed with a new bright color palette.

Other highlights of the renovations include a dedicated banquet facility. The existing back room dining area will be transformed to operate exclusively for special events, available by reservation only.

“After 20 years of serving this community, we are excited to begin the remodel of Miguel’s Restaurant on Frontage Road and prepare the venue for the next 20 plus years to come,” stated Stephen Rezner, Director of Marketing for Miguel’s restaurants, “This year we are celebrating our founders 75th birthday, and this is one of the many exciting announcements rolling out over the course of the year.”

The restaurant will host a grand re-opening celebration in early April, and welcome all to dine and experience the restaurant’s latest upgrades.

Miguel’s California Mexican Cocina & Cantina located in the nearby Shops at Dos Lagos will remain open to serve guests while the Frontage Road location is temporarily closed. Restaurant-goers are welcome to follow progress of the remodel, as well as receive updates, by visiting the website at miguelsrestaurant.com or by following Miguel’s on Facebook at fb.com/miguelsrestaurant.

Miguel’s California Mexican Cocina & Cantina continues the family tradition of homestyle Mexican dishes made using only the freshest and best tasting ingredients including fresh Haas avocados, all natural and hormone free poultry, pasture raised, corn fed beef, 100% stone ground tortillas and tortilla chips, as well as their famous fresh-made daily hot sauce.

Locations

The Shops at Dos Lagos – OPEN

2715 Lakeshore Drive,

Corona, CA 92883

Frontage Road – CLOSED March 19 – April 9

1920 Frontage Road

Corona, CA 92882

Contact

For reservations or questions at Miguel’s Restaurant Dos Lagos location, please call 951.277.7532. For more information on Miguel’s Restaurant Frontage Road location remodel and re-opening, visit miguelsrestaurant.com or follow Miguel’s on Facebook at fb.com/miguelsrestaurant.

Hours of Operation

Miguel’s California Mexican Cocina – The Shops at Dos Lagos

Monday –Thursday: 11am – 10pm

Friday: 11am – 11pm, bar open until Midnight

Saturday: 10am – 11pm, bar open until Midnight

Sunday: 9am – 10pm

About Miguel’s Restaurants



Founded in Corona, California in 1975 by Mike and Mary Vasquez, Miguel’s offers superb-quality family recipes using premium ingredients, inspired by the cuisine of Central Mexico. Miguel’s Restaurants are committed to spreading their unparalleled standard for customer service and reputation for delivering the freshest, best tasting California Mexican food daily. For more information, including menu items and locations, visit miguelsrestaurant.com

