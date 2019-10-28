Miguel’s California Mexican Cocina Brings Back Signature Tequila, Miguel’s Herradura Double Barrel Reposado

Enjoy $4 Off Miguel’s Anticuado Cocktail and Slow Roasted Carnitas Pairing

WHAT:

Miguel’s California Mexican Cocina & Cantina is excited to announce the return of its signature exclusive tequila, Miguel’s Herradura® Double Barrel Reposado, back for a limited time only. Distilled in the birthplace of tequila, Amatitan, Mexico, Miguel’s Herradura® Double Barrel Reposado is aged for 11 months in oak barrels, then aged in a new toasted oak barrel for a final month, giving the tequila a unique and light smoky flavor. The tequila offers hints of sweet agave, fruit and spice with a long, smooth, peppery finish.

To celebrate the return of Miguel’s Herradura®, Miguel’s is offering a limited time special pairing. Starting November 13, enjoy $4 off Miguel’s Carnitas paired with Miguel’s Anticuado. Miguel’s famous carnitas plate is made in house fresh daily with slow-roasted and authentically seasoned carnitas topped with cilantro and onions and served with Mary’s special salsa and a side of Sonora beans and Spanish rice. For the ultimate culinary experience, Miguel’s Carnitas is paired with Miguel’s Anticuado, a refreshing tequila cocktail made with Miguel’s Herradura® Double Barrel Reposado, bitters, agave nectar, muddled orange and cherries served on the rocks.

WHERE:

All Miguel’s California Mexican Cocina & Cantina Locations:

Corona: 1920 Frontage Road, Corona, CA 92882. (951.520.8911)

The Shops at Dos Lagos (Corona): 2715 Lakeshore Drive, Corona, CA 92883. (951.277.7532)

WHEN:

Available Now

Miguel’s Herradura® Double Barrel Reposado

November 13-27

Enjoy $4 off Miguel’s Carnitas and Anticuado paring

For more information, please visit miguelsrestaurant.com .

About Miguel’s Restaurants

Founded in Corona, California in 1975 by Mike and Mary Vasquez, Miguel’s offers superb-quality family recipes using premium ingredients, inspired by the cuisine of Central Mexico. Miguel’s Restaurants are committed to spreading their unparalleled standard for customer service and reputation for delivering the freshest, best tasting California Mexican food daily. For more information, including menu items and locations, visit miguelsrestaurant.com

