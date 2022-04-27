MightyMeals Expands Delivery Territory to Richmond

Healthy Meal Delivery Service Now Offered for Richmonders

Richmond, VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) MightyMeals is coming to Richmond. Northern Virginia’s leading healthy meal delivery service announced today that they are expanding their services to reach the Richmond metro area. Richmonders will now have the ability to order convenient, ready-to-eat meals, delivered right to their door. Beginning this Friday, RVA residents residing in more than 23 zip codes will be able to place MightyMeals orders for delivery on Thursdays and Sundays. Deliveries will begin on Thursday, May 12.

As the leading provider of top-quality, chef-prepared meals in the Washington, D.C. metro region, MightyMeals prides itself on empowering people to live healthier lives. Designed to save time and take the guesswork out of nutrition, the menu features a wide variety of more than 100 different meals, snacks , and a la carte options , rotating weekly. Contactless delivery via MightyMeals refrigerated vans can be tracked by SMS notifications from the MightyMeals kitchen to the recipients doorstep, in real-time.

Making nutritious, convenient, high-quality food easily accessible to everyone has been MightyMeals’ goal since day one. With low-carb, low-cal, and gluten-free menu options, and the ability to filter by macro, there is something for every diet and palate. Also available to RVA residents is MightyFIT, MightyMeals’ nutrition program featuring free meal planning consultations with MightyMeals nutrition experts, customized dietary preferences, and access to curated meal plans from the company’s participating athletes, influencers, and health experts.

“MightyMeals is proud to bring our fresh and healthy meals to the Richmond community to bridge the gap between quality and convenience,” remarked MightyMeals’ Executive Chef & Co-Founder, Stefano Marzano. “We have built an amazing community through healthy food in Northern Virginia, and we look forward to expanding our mighty community into Richmond.”

For more information on MightyMeals or to place an order, visit: www.eatmightymeals.com . Participating zip codes in the Richmond area include: 23113, 23060, 23173, 23218, 23219, 23220, 23221, 23222, 23223, 23224, 23225, 23226, 23227, 23228, 23229, 23230, 23232, 23233, 23234, 23235, 23236, 23238, and 23294. New Richmond customers will receive $25 off their first 4 orders by using the code MEAL100.

This weekend MightyMeals will be featured at RVA Iron Gym Warrior Weekend event, taking place on Sunday, May 1 at RVA Iron Gym, a MightyMeals Enterprise Partner, at 3910 Adams Road. The company is also a sponsor at the 2022 IFBB PRO LEAGUE® Warrior Classic and the NPC Warrior Classic, taking place on Saturday, April 30, at the Dominion Energy Center, (Carpenter Theater) 600 E Grace St. Food samples and information will be available at both events.

“We at RVA Iron Gym are beyond excited to partner with MightyMeals and bring the DMV’s top meal prep company to Richmond,” said Bobby George, RVA Iron Gym co-owner. “With what seems to be endless menu options, the food variety is going to be a game-changer to the RVA community. When we do something at RVA Iron, we do it right, and we do it the best, so having that same energy in the meal prep space for our members and their families is a no-brainer. We are excited to take it to the next level together.”

About MightyMeals

The official meal prep company for DC United, Old Glory DC and the University of Maryland Baltimore County, MightyMeals was founded in 2015 by two fitness professionals and a classically trained chef. MightyMeals believes high-quality, healthy fresh food should be accessible to everyone. The Burke, Virginia company provides a convenient, healthy meal delivery service made with locally sourced ingredients by chefs, offering a wide array of meals on a menu that changes weekly. Our mission is to empower people to live healthier lives by being the leading provider of healthy, high-quality, locally sourced, chef-prepared meals that are delivered to you. Take the guesswork out of your nutrition so you can spend your time doing the things you enjoy. Visit www.eatmightymeals.com and use code MEAL100 to receive $25 off your first 4 orders. Follow MightyMeals at @eatmightymeals for updates.

