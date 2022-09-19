MightyMeals Announces Company Expansion Plans With Acquisition of New Corporate Headquarters

Healthy Meal Delivery Service on Fast-Track to Expand in Multiple Eastern Seaboard Markets

Gainesville, VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) MightyMeals is cooking up plans to expand its footprint up and down the Eastern Seaboard. The leading Northern Virginia healthy meal delivery service recently announced ambitious expansion plans, which includes the purchase of a new $7 million, 16,000-square-foot production manufacturing facility in Gainesville, Virginia that will accommodate the company’s rapid growth and assist in their efforts to launch in new markets. MightyMeals’ vision is to offer top-quality, chef-prepared meals in every major city along the east coast from Florida to Maine by early next year and expand their presence in each metro area.

Founded by fitness professionals Dan Graziano and Alex Lebonitte, along with executive chef Stafano Marzano, MightyMeals launched in Fairfax County in 2015 and delivered approximately 76 meals in its first week of operations with only six items on the menu. Today, the company has a staff of 100 employees and distributes thousands of meals per week with an extended menu of more than 100 chef-prepared, made-to-order healthy meals that change weekly. All fresh prepared meals are delivered the next day right to the customer’s doorstep. In addition to personalized pre-scheduled deliveries, MightyMeals has partnered with gyms, wellness centers, fitness outlets, vitamin shops, bike and athletic stores throughout the National Capital Region. MightyMeals is also the official meal prep company of DC United, Old Glory DC and the University of Maryland Baltimore County. The company recently expanded to Richmond, VA and now services the city’s entire metro area.

MightyMeals’ new state-of-the-art headquarters will boast more than seven times the size of the company’s current cooking prep warehouse in Burke, VA and will allow the food service brand to accelerate growth and double its staff within two years. To acclimate the company’s expansion into new markets, MightyMeals has broadened its business model to more of an e-commerce, product-to-service company with food made to order fresh at its facility and delivered fresh with cutting-edge, eco-friendly packaging technology. MightyMeals currently operates a fleet of 20+ delivery trucks that services the DMV region. In addition, the company is elevating its food ordering capabilities by launching a new app that will be accessible on Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS operating systems by the end of the year and is revamping its user-friendly website.

“On average, our business has nearly doubled year over year since MightyMeals 2015 inception,” says Stefano Marzano, president and founder. “The decision to increase availability and raise visibility along the east coast was a logical step in our business growth strategy. With the new company headquarters and a top-of-the-line manufacturing facility, we have the opportunity to further expand staffing, increase our customer support department as well as increase our ability to better service current and future markets.”

The reconstruction plan for the new MightyMeals headquarters calls for converting the adaptive reuse office space into a multifaceted manufacturing facility. It will offer an expeditious meal preparation and delivery integration process that consists of 12 designated kitchen stations, a 1050-square-foot commercial kitchen, three large cold rooms, a 1440-square-foot receiving area, dish storage post, pantry, circulation zone, fulfillment optimization Warehouse Management System, test kitchen and a massive 5,000-square-foot walk-in refrigerator compound with two separate entrances. The kitchen space also provides an employee breakroom, janitor station, employee lockers and restrooms. In addition, the project will include six private offices and a conference room for executive staff. MightyMeals’ facility is certified by AIB International, the world’s foremost training and auditing organization that sets the standard on food quality and safety.

“From start to finish, everything at MightyMeals happens under one roof,” added Stefano. “We locally source all of our ingredients, which never leaves our 37°F refrigerated prep room where all of our ingredients are cut, prepped, bagged and packaged. Most companies do not take the same precautions and this process makes us unique in comparison to our competitors.”

About MightyMeals

The official meal prep company for DC United, Old Glory DC and the University of Maryland Baltimore County, MightyMeals was founded in 2015 by two fitness professionals and a classically trained chef. MightyMeals believes high-quality, healthy fresh food should be accessible to everyone. The Burke, Virginia-based company provides a convenient, healthy meal delivery service made with locally sourced ingredients by chefs, offering a wide array of meals on a menu that changes weekly. The company’s mission is to empower people to live healthier lives by being the leading provider of healthy, high-quality, locally sourced, chef-prepared meals that are delivered right to the doorstep. MightyMeals motto is to “take the guesswork out of your nutrition so you can spend your time doing the things you enjoy.” For more information, visit: www.eatmightmeals.com or follow MightyMeals at @eatmightymeals for updates.

