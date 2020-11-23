Mighty Sesame Pistachio Tahini Bar

What did I just eat? That was my initial reaction after taking a bite into the tahini bar. At first, it has a chalky texture — reminding me of the inside of a Butterfinger. But as I continue to chew, the chalkiness dissolves into a milky liquid. Like two different desserts mashed in one bar. I had never tasted anything quite like it. And I'm glad I did.

Size: 3.8-ounce box has 6 bars

Price: $2.97

Available: Most grocery stores