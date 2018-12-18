Middle Eastern spices inspire roast leg of lamb for Christmas

Two bites into a plate brimming with juicy lamb shawarma, and a most-amazing mujadara with caramelized onions, my daughter and I locked up our 2018 holiday dinner menu. As is our family habit, we were thinking of a future meal while enjoying the one in front of us earlier this year at Zaatar Fine Lebanese Cuisine restaurant in Portland, Ore. My sisters and their daughters contributed ideas from their side of the table: roast vegetables, warm pita, mint tea.

We like to shake things up for Christmas dinner — varying the flavors and the cuisine influences from year to year. The one common denominator is that the host cooks a roast that feeds a crowd. Plus, plenty of side dishes to entice those who don’t eat meat.

This year, leg of lamb takes center stage. Boneless for easy carving and quick cooking. We’ll employ some of the sweet spices, such as cinnamon, coriander and cumin, found in dishes in our favorite Middle Eastern restaurants. A big bowl of mujadara, the classic Lebanese dish of rice and lentils will accompany.

At home later, I started playing around with the sticky, sweet, addictive caramelized onions that adorned the top of the rice and lentil dish. I like to cook big batches in the set-it-and-forget-it slow cooker when they’re destined for French onion soup. However, that method doesn’t yield quite the texture I wanted for the rice and lentil dish. A cast-iron pan on the stovetop does the trick nicely, but I need to stick close to the kitchen to stir them often.

My favorite batch came from the oven — they don’t require a lot of attention, and they brown evenly. I can put a pan full of onions into the oven to caramelize and still do other things, such as other cooking or watching a game on TV. I often make two batches at the same time since the onions keep in the refrigerator for a week or more and they freeze well. I add them to Sunday morning scrambled eggs, a weekend grilled cheese sandwich or stir them with crushed red pepper flakes into buttered pasta.

Most classic Lebanese mujadara is made with white rice and brown lentils. For our holiday dinner, I prefer brown basmati rice for its nutty texture and the fact that it takes well to reheating. Small green lentils retain their toothsome texture after cooking and add a more attractive visual than the brown lentils.

Mujadara can be served at room temperature — a bonus on hectic holidays. I make the whole dish in advance and cool it down. It’ll keep refrigerated for several days or frozen for weeks. Let it come to room temperature, then reheat it in a large heavy pan with a bit of oil to create some crispy bits of rice.

We enjoy lamb on the grill year-round. This dried fruit, herb, sweet spice and spinach stuffed leg tastes terrific with a bit of smoke from the grill. Truth be told, for the holiday dinner, I will be using my oven. The benefit is the goodness I’ll have on the bottom of the roasting pan for making a quick pan gravy seasoned with red wine and a bit of the sweet spices.

Lamb can be pricey — often in the neighborhood of $12 to $15 per pound. So a 7-pound boneless leg will cost about $100 — but that is just $10 a serving — a bargain if you were dining at a nice restaurant. This recipe serves at least 10 hearty meat eaters — more if you have plenty of other side dishes and offerings.

Order butterflied leg of lamb from your local butcher or the supermarket. I asked the butcher for the bones — they will become a soup with barley, served topped with any leftover caramelized onions I may have. If possible, have a helper on hand when rolling and tying the roast.

Ambitious grillers will really enjoy the stuffed and rolled boneless lamb cooked over a charcoal fire or on a gas grill with wood chips added to create some smoke. I like cherry or apple wood with this recipe. Place a drip pan on the bottom of the grill to catch the juices and arrange the hot coals on two sides of the grill for indirect cooking. If grilling with gas, simply turn off the burners directly under the meat. Use an oven thermometer in the grill to maintain a steady grill temperature of 350 degrees. If you monitor the coals or the gas to maintain the grill temperature, the cooking time will be about the same. I plan an extra 30 minutes of wiggle time when it is super cold outside.

For a much simpler roast, swap out the boneless leg of lamb for a whole, bone-in leg weighing 8 to 9 pounds. Then, omit the stuffing, and instead use the sweet spice mix, olive oil, salt and pepper on the exterior, and roast as directed in step 6. Cooking time will be about 15 minutes longer. Be sure to insert the meat thermometer, or an instant read thermometer, away from the bone for an accurate reading.

For the pan gravy, I need a cup of rich stock so I purchase it from my local butcher when it’s available. Otherwise, I keep a supply of stock concentrates on hand. I like Arom-Max Classical French Roasted Veal Demi-Glace with Roux. Just dissolve 1 ½ teaspoons in 1 cup very hot water; it yields a delicious, not too salty stock perfect for pan gravy.

I have several drawers stuffed with all manner of spices, so I enjoy making my own blends. Small jars of a homemade blend make nice gifts. Of course, you can substitute a zaatar or vadouvan spice blend from your favorite spice shop.

The holidays are for making new memories and keeping old memories alive. In our family, those memories always start with dinner.

Sweet spice blend

Mix 2 tablespoons ground cumin, 1 tablespoon cinnamon, 1 1/2 teaspoons ground coriander, and 3/4 teaspoon each ground allspice, cloves, ginger and nutmeg in a small bowl. Keeps covered up to several weeks. Makes: about 1/3 cup

Christmas dinner menu

Hummus with assorted raw vegetables

Warm pitas or flatbreads

Green lettuce and radicchio salad with lemon and yogurt dressing

Sweet spiced and stuffed roast leg of lamb with red wine pan gravy

Sweet spiced brown rice and gingered lentils (mujadara) with caramelized onions

Everything-seasoning roasted cauliflower

Steamed asparagus or green beans

Mint tea

Butter cookies, dried dates, fresh grapes

Sweet spiced and stuffed roast leg of lamb with red wine pan gravy

Prep: 30 minutes

Cook: 2 hours

Makes: 10 to 12 servings

To tie the roast, you will need 5 pieces of kitchen twine, each 30 inches long.

1 boneless butterflied leg of lamb, about 7 pounds

Salt, freshly ground pepper

1 small bunch green onions, very finely chopped, 1 cup

1/3 cup currants or dark raisins

1/3 cup finely chopped dried apricots

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

2 to 4 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

3 tablespoons sweet spice blend, see recipe

3 cups baby spinach leaves

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 cup dry red wine

1 cup rich beef stock or veal stock or low-sodium beef broth

2 tablespoons flour dissolved in ¼ cup water

Cilantro leaves for garnish

1 Lay lamb out flat on a baking sheet; sprinkle both sides generously with salt and pepper. Refrigerate, loosely covered, up to 2 days.

2 For the filling, mix onions, currants, apricots, parsley, cilantro, 1 tablespoon sweet spice mix and 1 teaspoon salt in a small bowl.

3 Put lamb fat side down on a work surface. Spread the filling evenly over the meat. Top with spinach. Roll the lamb up, in roughly the shape it was with the bone; tie it in several places with the twine to make a compact shape that will cook evenly. (There’s no need to tie it super tight — just enough to make an evenly shaped roast.)

4 Lightly oil a large roasting pan. Place the lamb in the pan, bottom side up. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil; sprinkle with 1 tablespoon sweet spice blend. Sprinkle generously with salt and pepper. Flip the roast so it is fat side up. Drizzle with another tablespoon olive oil, remaining 1 tablespoon spice blend and more salt and pepper. Lamb can be prepared up to several hours ahead of roasting. Refrigerate loosely covered. When ready to roast, let lamb stand at room temperature while the oven heats.

5 Heat oven to 350 degrees. Roast the lamb until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers about 135 degrees for medium-rare, 1 ¾ to 2 hours. (Take temperature after 1 ½ hours and adjust time accordingly so you don’t overcook the lamb.)

6 Transfer lamb to a cutting board. Tent with foil and let rest 20 minutes before carving; temperature will rise to 140 degrees.

7 Meanwhile, for the pan gravy, set roasting pan over a burner set to medium. Add wine; stir to deglaze the pan, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom. Heat to a boil. Stir in broth; heat to a boil. Whisk in dissolved flour until smooth. Taste and adjust seasonings with salt and pepper. Makes: about 2 cups.

8 To serve, cut strings from roast. Slice roast thinly, arranging slices on a platter; salt lightly if desired. Garnish with cilantro. Pass the hot gravy.

Nutrition information per serving (for 12 servings): 368 calories, 14 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 155 mg cholesterol, 6 g carbohydrates, 2 g sugar, 51 g protein, 161 mg sodium, 1 g fiber

Sweet spiced brown rice and gingered lentils with caramelized onions

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 50 minutes

Makes: 10 servings

If you’re not inclined to make the caramelized onions, you can substitute store-bought French-fried onions.

4 tablespoons olive oil

2 cups brown basmati rice

1 small onion, finely chopped

6 large cloves garlic, crushed, peeled

1 tablespoon sweet spice blend, see recipe

1 ½ teaspoons salt

1 cup small green lentils

½ cinnamon stick

1 tablespoon refrigerated ginger puree

½ cup caramelized onions, see recipe

¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves

1 cup french-fried onions, optional or more of the caramelized onions

1 Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a large (4-quart) saucepan over medium heat until hot. Add rice and chopped onion; cook and stir until onion softens, about 5 minutes. Stir in 4 cloves of the garlic, the sweet spice blend and 1 teaspoon salt; cook and stir, 30 seconds. Stir in 3 cups water. Heat to a boil; reduce heat to very low. Cover the pan with a piece of parchment paper and then the lid. Cook, stirring once or twice, until rice is tender and water is absorbed, 35 to 40 minutes.

2 Meanwhile, put lentils, cinnamon stick, ginger and remaining 2 cloves of the garlic in a medium saucepan. Add 3 cups water and remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Heat to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to low. Simmer, covered, until lentils are tender, but not falling apart, 25 to 30 minutes. Discard cinnamon stick; drain lentils in a colander.

3 Stir drained lentils into cooked rice. Cook over low to heat everything through, about 5 minutes. (If working in advance, turn the contents of the pan out onto a large rimmed baking sheet. Refrigerate uncovered until cool. Transfer to a covered container; refrigerate up to 3 days.)

4 Shortly before serving, heat a large cast-iron or heavy nonstick skillet until hot. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil; add the rice and lentil mixture. Cook, stirring, to heat through and crisp up some of the rice a bit, about 5 minutes. Stir in the caramelized onions to heat through. Taste and add salt if needed. Sprinkle with cilantro leaves and fried onions. Serve hot.

Nutrition information per serving: 284 calories, 8 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 45 g carbohydrates, 2 g sugar, 8 g protein, 378 mg sodium, 7 g fiber

Caramelized onions

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 2 hours

Makes: about 2 cups

The onions need more attention and stirring after the first hour of cooking to encourage even browning. Use a silicon spatula for ease in turning.

2 pounds medium yellow onions, peeled

¼ cup grapeseed or sunflower oil

½ teaspoon coarse (kosher) salt

1 Heat oven to 350 degrees. Cut onions in half through the stem end. Cut each half into ¼ inch thick wedges. Toss in a bowl with the oil until onions are well-coated.

2 Transfer to a heavy, metal 13-by-9-inch baking pan. Bake, stirring every 20 minutes, until onions soften and start to turn golden, about 1 ½ hours. Stir in salt; continue baking (stirring at the 20 minute mark) until beautifully browned and starting to crisp (but are not at all burnt), about 30 minutes.

3 Let cool in the pan; transfer to a covered container. Refrigerate up to 1 week.

4 Alternatively, heat a large cast-iron or heavy-bottomed nonstick skillet over medium heat until a drop of water evaporates on contact. Add the oiled onions to the pan — don’t worry if the pan is very full, the onions will cook down. Reduce heat to very low. Cook, stirring every 20 minutes or so, about 1 ½ hours. Season with the salt; continue cooking until onions are beautifully browned and starting to crisp (but are not at all burnt), about 30 minutes.

Nutrition information per ¼ cup serving: 105 calories, 7 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 11 g carbohydrates, 5 g sugar, 1 g protein, 125 mg sodium, 2 g fiber

Everything roasted cauliflower

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 20 minutes

Makes: 8 to 10 servings

I like to sprinkle this dish with some of the caramelized onions plus pomegranate seeds and chopped pistachio nuts for the holidays. Everything bagel seasoning blend is a store-bought mix of sesame seeds, salt, garlic, dried onion and poppy seeds.

2 large heads cauliflower

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup everything bagel seasoning blend

1 teaspoon salt

Fresh parsley

1 Heat oven to 375 degrees. Have 2 large rimmed baking sheets ready.

2 Remove core and outer leaves from cauliflower heads. Break florets apart, then cut them into large, nearly bite-size, pieces. Place in a large bowl. Add oil; toss to coat well.

3 Divide cauliflower among baking sheets, spreading them in a single layer. Sprinkle generously with the everything bagel seasoning blend and the salt.

4 Roast, stirring once or twice, until tender when pierced with a knife and slightly golden, about 20 minutes. If working ahead, cool completely before packing into covered containers. Reheat in the microwave and garnish with parsley.

Nutrition information per serving (for 10 servings): 129 calories, 8 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 8 g carbohydrates, 3 g sugar, 3 g protein, 667 mg sodium, 3 g fiber

MORE COVERAGE

There are too many holiday bars in Chicago, so we ranked them for you »

How to win entertaining season: Chile-crusted pork roast and au jus »

22 restaurants serving Christmas meals, from roasts to gingerbread to Feast of the Seven Fishes »