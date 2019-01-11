Middle Eastern restaurant opening soon in east Allentown

A new Middle Eastern restaurant is coming soon to east Allentown.

Al Tanoor Restaurant, offering baba ganoush, tabouleh, kabobs and other Middle Eastern staples, is expected to open in late January at 1916 Hanover Ave., according to John Hanna, whose wife, Fairouz Hanna, will operate the restaurant.

The building previously housed a chiropractor’s office.

“We’ll have shawarma, falafel, oregano pizza, cheese pies, spinach pies, grape leaves and other dishes,” John said. “We’ll also have other pizzas.”

The upcoming eatery, a few doors down from Stahley’s Family Restaurant & Bar, will feature seating for about 20 customers around an open kitchen.

Renovations to the space include new counters, flooring, lighting, kitchen equipment and more.

Al Tanoor will offer take-out, John said.

Other Middle Eastern restaurants in east Allentown include the 38-year-old Aladdin Restaurant at 651 Union Blvd. and the five-year-old Source Hookah Lounge & Cafe at 1006 Hanover Ave.

