Middle Brow finally arrives after 8-year journey with opening of Bungalow brewpub

After eight years, stops at six breweries and countless miles driven between them, Middle Brow Beer Co. finally has a home of its own.

“It’s been a logistical nightmare,” Middle Brow co-founder Pete Ternes said with a laugh.

The nightmare ends, or at least abates a bit, with the opening of Bungalow, Middle Brow’s brewpub in the heart of Logan Square. It is the brewery’s first brick-and-mortar space, five years after the first Middle Brow beer landed on Chicago shelves. Bungalow (2840 W. Armitage Ave.) may open as soon as Friday, pending licensing issues.

Middle Brow was founded in 2011 by three partners who figured they’d open a physical space within a year or two. Instead, they spent the next eight years trying to make brewery ownership work.

“We started early in this (craft beer) boom, when people were buying everything you made,” Ternes said. “Everyone was buying everything. We were so stupid, so innocent.”

As Chicago’s beer landscape grew increasingly competitive, that was no longer the case.

Middle Brow wound up stitching together its existence by making beer under contract at six breweries in and around Chicago: the now-defunct Big Chicago Brewing in Zion, Ten Ninety Brewing in Glenview, Church Street Brewing in Itasca, Lo Rez Brewing in Pilsen, Motor Row Brewery in the South Loop and Great Central Brewing on the Near West Side.

Middle Brow will continue to make most of its packaged beer under contract, but with Bungalow, it has a place to make and sell its own beer, too, operating as a bread bakery and coffee shop early in the day (pecan butter, wildflower honey and pecan nibs on whole grain toast, $6) and a pizza place (the opening menu will have five of them ranging between $13 and $17) thereafter.

Bungalow is housed in a long, narrow building Ternes had long eyed as a possible brewery when it was home to a camera shop. When the camera shop moved next door, Middle Brow pounced, transforming the space into something bright and airy with large windows, bathed in what Ternes called “cool old patina” — vintage furniture, a marble bar, tall plants and a piano against a far wall that had been in Ternes’ great-great-grandmother’s house on Chicago’s South Side.

At the other side of the building stands the brewery, which includes three towering foeders — 300-gallon wood vessels used to age beer — that salute customers upon entering.

Early in its search for a home, Middle Brow spent nine months looking for a farm within about 75 miles of Chicago to launch the brand as a farm-based operation. But after years of lacking stability, a brewpub in a neighborhood dense with potential customers made more sense — especially amid that increasingly crowded beer landscape.

“We started to think (a farm) wouldn’t scratch the itch to get our financial house in order,” Ternes said. “We watched things get more and more competitive.”

Ternes is a former corporate tax lawyer (“the work of the devil,” he said) who quit amid a mountain of law school debt to do something he found more fulfilling. He and partners Nick Burica (an electrical engineer) and brewmaster Bryan Grohnke (who quit his job as a data analyst in December) decided to try a more conventional pursuit. (The farm hasn’t been ruled out for the future, though.)

Even without its own brewery, Middle Brow had carved out a niche with its philanthropy: Half of gross profits for each beer release have gone to a variety of charities, including anti-violence, women’s health and homeless service initiatives. At Bungalow, Middle Brow plans to keep up the good deeds, creating a work-training program for people considered at-risk for gun violence or addiction, and serving free breakfast on weekends to neighborhood Chicago Public Schools students in need of a meal.

Beer-wise, Middle Brow has mostly focused on, as Ternes said, “fermentation and playing with yeast.” The brewery only made its first India pale ale last year.

“We’ve always been yeast guys," Ternes said. “And there are already so many good IPAs in the city.”

Middle Brow makes just two year-round beers: White Light (an apricot cardamom Belgian-style wit) and Robyn (a saison featuring two yeast strains). With the opening of Bungalow, a third will be added, which, appropriately enough, is named Bungalow — a bright, accessible, low-alcohol lager. It just so happens to pair expertly with pizza.

At Bungalow, the taps will rotate among beers hop-forward, dark, sour or funky. The opening tap list includes a session IPA, a brut IPA (a style Middle Brow has fully embraced), a dry hopped beer made with spelt and Brettanomyces yeast, a berry Berliner weiss and a barrel-aged milk stout made with cacao nibs, cinnamon, vanilla, orange zest and peppers.

The kitchen is helmed by chef Mickey Neely (who has worked at Scofflaw, Longman & Eagle, Dusek’s and The Moonlighter) and baker Jess Galli (formerly of The Mill, a popular bread shop in San Francisco), who makes all breads and pizza dough in house. Loaves of bread are also available to go.

Ternes said the brewery wrestled with how to brand the space — as Middle Brow or to give it its own identity. With the word “bungalow,” he said, the brewery believes it has struck the right tone — homey, accessible and comforting — now that it finally has a place to call home.

He hopes the motif is felt not only in free meals for neighborhood kids, but also in wrinkles such as large-print menus for people who need them, a table for kids, changing tables in both men’s and women’s restrooms, and gluten-free pizza and beverage options.

“We’re trying to include everybody,” Ternes said.

2840 W. Armitage Ave., middlebrowbeer.com

jbnoel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @hopnotes

MORE COVERAGE

Brewmaster who saw Goose Island through growth and challenges leaves for Wisconsin brewery »

'Weird but awesome' Twisted Hippo hopes to succeed in space where other breweries have failed »

New beers on hold during government shutdown, but don't panic — yet »