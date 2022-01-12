Mici Enters 2022 With Massive Franchise Growth; Announces Upcoming Franchise Expansion in Dallas and Detroit

With less than a year of franchising under its belt, the Denver-based Italian restaurant concept has more than 50 franchise restaurants in motion, including upcoming locations in Detroit, Phoenix, and Texas

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) 2022 already marks a momentous year for Mici Italian , the Denver-based fast casual restaurant franchise, as the brand announces three multi-unit franchise agreements less than a year into its first year of franchising. Mici is an established, family-owned Colorado brand with an 18-year history; and they are now delivering on the ambitious growth strategy led by Partner and Chief Growth Officer, Matt Stanton for large scale franchise expansion.

In the span of just a few months, Mici has secured commitments with new franchisees to open more than 50 locations in Phoenix, Texas, and most recently, Detroit. The brand also operates seven corporate-owned locations in the Denver and Colorado Springs areas.

The brand is gearing up to build out the entire Detroit market with the upcoming addition of 25 units, helmed by experienced restaurant operators Salem and Youssef Najjar and Yosef Manson of SERVE Hospitality . Slated for staggered openings over the next ten years, the restaurants will be spread throughout the greater Detroit area. Additionally, in Texas, the brand has signed a multi-unit development agreement to open three locations over the next several years, with more details coming later this quarter.

Mici’s first franchise group, Valley Italian, LLC, helmed by Lucas Farnham and David Doty, has made strides to open Mici’s first franchise outpost in Phoenix with two signed leases in Queen Creek and Gilbert. Part of a 30-unit deal for the greater Phoenix area, site selection for additional locations is currently underway.

“Thanks largely to the key operational innovations Mici has developed to make its restaurants efficient, inexpensive and easy to run, the brand is well on its way to doubling its size by the end of 2022,” says Matt Stanton , Chief Growth Officer.

To that end, Mici has promoted industry leader and current SVP of Operations Joe Melton to the role of Chief Operating Officer. Citing exceptional leadership skills in shepherding the brand through the difficult pandemic, CEO Elliot Schiffer and President Jeff Miceli can think of no one better suited to bring the brand’s operations to the next level.

Mici’s artisanal menu offers comforting, classic Italian fare steeped in generations of Miceli-family history, all prepared quickly without losing an inch of quality–perfect for families who don’t always have the time or money to prepare a full Italian dinner. The brand’s streamlined menu specializes in pizza, pasta, salad and gelato, and each location offers minimal wait and delivery times thanks to high-efficiency kitchen operations.

“Our multi-unit agreements will allow us to catch fire in record time,” says CEO Elliot Schiffer. “It’s important for us to target the right franchisees, and our large-scale investors have brought quality insights to the table that will allow us to keep growing the brand responsibility.”

For more information on franchising with Mici Handcrafted Italian, visit miciitalian.com/franchising/ .

