Michigan added to Chicago’s revamped travel order — with new exceptions for travelers to avoid quarantine

Chicago will add Michigan to its travel order this week, city officials announced Tuesday, but there is a way for residents returning from that state to avoid the mandatory two-week quarantine. Up until this week, any state averaging an infection rate higher than 15 daily cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period was added to the list, and travelers had to quarantine for two weeks after returning to Chicago. Starting Friday, the city’s mandatory quarantine list will be divided into three tiers — red, orange and yellow — to match the level of outbreak.