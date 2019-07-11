Michelin Star Kosushi Coming to Miami Beach

Where the traditional and the modern meet in Japanese cuisine

Miami Beach, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Kosushi, the highly successful Japanese restaurant from São Paulo, Brazil, will be opening its doors in Miami Beach’s South Pointe neighborhood in July. This marks the first entry in the United States for the Michelin star-rated restaurant.

For the past 30 years, Kosushi has garnered a well-deserved reputation due to its success in São Paulo and the signature Kosushi blend of modernity and tradition.

In Japanese, KO means turtle and number one. “Kosushi means a long life, full of richness, long life and luck,” said Sai J., general manager. “They say turtles live 10,000 years and are therefore a symbol of happiness and a good omen. We seek long life, bringing happiness to our customers and making Kosushi the best new restaurant in Miami Beach,” said J.

Kosushi is credited for having brought the traditional style of authentic Japanese cuisine to the Ipiranga neighborhood of São Paulo under the guidance of Chef Koshoji, who was born in Brazil and learned the techniques of Japanese cuisine in São Paulo and soon sought perfection in Japan. When he returned to Brazil in 1988, Koshoji and business partner Carlos Carvalho opened Kosushi’s doors.

Koshoji is credited not only as an authority in Japanese cooking, but for embracing his bicultural influences of Japan and Brazil to create a unique culinary experience, which is evident in his mastery and precision of cuts and the delicacy and fusion of flavors of his dishes. This style of cooking lies at the heart of the menu.

Kosushi Miami is echoing this style of cooking with a specially curated menu developed by Koshoji and followed under the strict eye of Executive Chef Edwin Delgado, 41. Born in Medellin, Colombia, Delgado’s culinary journey began front of house in 1995 working at a local Miami Japanese restaurant. The Japanese owner/chef recognized Delgado’s work and speed and took him under his wing behind the sushi bar. That immersion into Japanese cuisine led Delgado to work alongside globally acclaimed chefs at Nobu and Tanuki, where he continued to polish his technique and hone his culinary sensibilities.

The menu will feature signature cut and creations of sushi, sashimi and rolls, as well as traditional Kosushi dishes, including Tuna Dyo Ikura Quail Egg (a thin slice of tuna over Japanese rice, quail egg yolk and ikura roe), Tuna Avocado Temaki (tuna, avocado and massago roe) and Tamago Furai (organic egg cooked at a slow temperature and breaded with ikura roe and truffle oil with crispy sweet potatoes). Kosushi-style nigiri sushi will delight and surprise customers, along with artfully crafted Asian fusion signature dishes exclusive to Kosushi Miami.

The bar and beverage program have been designed by award-winning Brazilian mixologist Márcio Silva and will feature specialty drinks like Shokobutsuen (gin, fresh lemon juice, basil, cucumber, mint and organic sugar syrup), as well as a curated list of wines and sakes showcasing flavor profiles for every palate. Silva also designed the bar and beverage program for Kosushi Brazil.

The dining room, designed by award-wining Brazilian architect Arthur Casas, is set to impress with a unique wood structure in the ceiling that is both modern and original. The room is anchored by a sushi bar located in the center, where guests can watch the chef prepare the sushi.

The restaurant will seat 66 guests, with 10 at the sushi bar. The restaurant will take reservations and walk-in service.

For more information, visit kosushi.com or call Debra Kronowitz at 954.651.1346. Instagram: @kosushi_miami.

Kosushi Miami:

801 South Pointe Dr.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

P: 786.647.7272

W: kosushi.com

I: kosushi_miami

About Kosushi

In 1988, businessman Carlos Augusto Carvalho and sushi man George Koshoji opened the doors of Kosushi in São Paulo, Brazil. Isolated from the few traditional Japanese restaurants that, until then were concentrated in the Liberdade District, Kosushi soon became a local favorite for its freshness and high-quality ingredients combined with innovative creation. In 2008, Kosushi opened a second location in Shopping Cidade Jardim, Brazil. The restaurant was awarded a Michelin Star in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Kosushi Miami is the first international location for the brand. Kosushi Miami was designed to give guests a total immersion and experience deeply rooted in Japanese culture, gastronomy and architecture.

Media Contact:

Debra Kronowitz

Media Maven

954-651-1346

debra@mediamavenandmore.com