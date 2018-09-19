Michelin-star chefs unite for lavish dinner to mark ratings coming next week

Michelin will announce the 2019 Chicago recipients of its highly coveted star ratings on Sept. 26. The next night at Acadia (1639 S. Wabash Ave.), a quartet of Michelin-starred chefs will assemble a lavish, six-course dinner to mark the event.

It takes place at 6 p.m. Sept. 27 at Acadia; chef/owner Ryan McCaskey will be joined by Noah Sandoval of Oriole, John B. Shields of Smyth and Lee Wolen of Boka. That’s three chefs who each have two stars, and one — Wolen — who ought to. (Boka has one Michelin star, at least for now.)

It would be really cool if Wolen/Boka picked up a second star next Wednesday. (And fingers crossed that there’s no bad news on the Michelin front.)

The evening begins with Champagne and canapes, followed by dinner with matching wines. Cost is $325 plus tax and gratuity; reservations available by phone (312-360-9500) or by email (reservations@acadiachicago.com).

Michelin will announce the recipients of its Bib Gourmands — designating worthy restaurants that provide “good value” — sometime Wednesday afternoon.

