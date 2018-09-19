Michelin-star chefs unite for lavish dinner to mark ratings coming next week
Michelin will announce the 2019 Chicago recipients of its highly coveted star ratings on Sept. 26. The next night at Acadia (1639 S. Wabash Ave.), a quartet of Michelin-starred chefs will assemble a lavish, six-course dinner to mark the event.
It takes place at 6 p.m. Sept. 27 at Acadia; chef/owner Ryan McCaskey will be joined by Noah Sandoval of Oriole, John B. Shields of Smyth and Lee Wolen of Boka. That’s three chefs who each have two stars, and one — Wolen — who ought to. (Boka has one Michelin star, at least for now.)
It would be really cool if Wolen/Boka picked up a second star next Wednesday. (And fingers crossed that there’s no bad news on the Michelin front.)
The evening begins with Champagne and canapes, followed by dinner with matching wines. Cost is $325 plus tax and gratuity; reservations available by phone (312-360-9500) or by email (reservations@acadiachicago.com).
Michelin will announce the recipients of its Bib Gourmands — designating worthy restaurants that provide “good value” — sometime Wednesday afternoon.
Twitter @PhilVettel
MORE COVERAGE
2017: Michelin awards two stars to Smyth; 24 other Chicago restaurants honored »
Map: 33 Michelin stars in 2017 for Chicago restaurants »
Phil's 50: Bellemore and Pacific Standard Time crack top 10, as 11 newcomers join list »
Latest
- 50 Best Sports Bars in America
These bars offer an experience as exciting as the big game itself
- America's Best Inexpensive Steakhouses
These steakhouses sell great steaks at prices that won’t break the bank
- 25 Ways to Help You Stop Eating Sugar
Keeping tabs on your sugar intake is an important part of a healthy, long life
- This Is the World’s First Flat Wine Bottle
- Etiquette Mistakes You Need to Stop Making by Age 30