Michelin awards Bib Gourmands to record 58 Chicago restaurants, with 9 newcomers

The Michelin Guide announced the recipients of its 2019 Bib Gourmand awards for Chicago, and a record 58 restaurants were honored, up from 54 last year and 52 the year before that.

Nine restaurants received Bib Gourmands for the first time: DaGuan Noodle, in Chinatown; Daisies, the Logan Square pasta specialist; Jade Court, the Chinese restaurant in University Village; Lonesome Rose, an all-day Mexican restaurant in Logan Square; Marisol, the sister restaurant to Lula Cafe (a repeat Bib winner) tucked inside the Museum of Contemporary Art; Pacific Standard Time, the west-coast-focused River North restaurant led by Erling Wu-Bower; Passerotto, the modern Korean newcomer in Andersonville; Pizzeria Bebu, a highly regarded Lincoln Park pizzeria; and Proxi, the international street-food restaurant in the West Loop.

Five previous Bib Gourmand recipients were deleted. These include Green Zebra and Jaipur, both of which closed this year. Luella’s Southern Kitchen, Maude’s Liquor Bar and The Publican also were knocked off.

Losing a Bib isn’t always a snub, however; from time to time, Michelin has promoted previous Bib winners to one-star status. Whether that’s the case with any of the three stricken restaurants won’t be known until Sept. 26, when Michelin announces its star awards.

Receiving a Bib Gourmand precludes the possibility of receiving a Michelin star, so it’s possible Bib recipients such as Avec, Fat Rice, Frontera Grill and Pacific Standard Time will view their recognition with mixed emotions.

The Michelin Guide Chicago, which will list star-awarded restaurants, Bib Gourmand designees and many more restaurants and hotels, will go on sale in bookstores Sept. 28.

The complete Bib Gourmand list:

The Angry Crab

Arami

Au Cheval

Avec

bellyQ

Bohemian House

The Bristol

Ceres’ Table

Chilam Balam

Cumin

DaGuan Noodle (new)

Daisies (new)

DeColores

Dos Urban Cantina

Dove’s Luncheonette

The Duck Inn

Fat Rice

Frontera Grill

Giant

Gilt Bar

Girl & the Goat

GT Fish & Oyster

HaiSous

Han 202

Herb

Hopleaf

Jade Court (new)

Jam

Jin Thai

Kai Zan

Lonesome Rose (new)

Longman & Eagle

Lula Cafe

Mana Food Bar

Mango Pickle

Marisol (new)

mfk

MingHin

Mi Tocaya

Mott St.

Nana

Pacific Standard Time (new)

Passerotto (new)

Pizzeria Bebu (new)

Pleasant House Pub

Proxi (new)

The Purple Pig

Quiote

Sabri Nihari

San Soo Gab San

Smoque BBQ

Sol de Mexico

Sushi Dokku

Table, Donkey and Stick

True Food Kitchen

Two

Untitled Supper Club

Wood

