Michael Crouse Joins Custom Business Solutions as Director of Channel Sales for its Growing Compass Reseller Network

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Custom Business Solutions (CBS), developers of NorthStar, the restaurant industry’s first iPad-based cloud Point of Sale System, today announces that Michael Crouse has joined the company as director of channel sales.

Crouse will be responsible for the continued development, management and expansion of the CBS Compass Dealer Network, which was developed to fulfill the growing demand for its NorthStar point of sale software. This dealership network is expected to double in size over the next two years, tapping the expertise of the nation’s leading technology solution providers for the hospitality and retail industry.

First developed for the restaurant industry nearly seven years ago, NorthStar Order Entry provides an omnichannel system for guests and servers to more efficiently order while managing security, improving speed of service and enhancing the guest experience with better service, all managed from the cloud.

Crouse joins the company after more than 20 years in sales with various technology companies including Ingram Micro.

“We are pleased to add Michael to the CBS team, and know his expertise in channel sales will further propel NorthStar in the hospitality, restaurant, foodservice and entertainment industry,” said Art Julian, CEO of Custom Business Solutions.

As a reseller for more than two decades, CBS knows what it takes to deliver value and results in the reseller channel. The company is looking for regional resellers with technical expertise and a track record of positively serving customers in the hospitality industry. These resellers would work directly with regional restaurant brands that would benefit from the easy to install and user-friendly NorthStar system and its data analytics capabilities.

About Custom Business Solutions

Since 1994, the advanced software solutions offered by Custom Business Solutions have helped numerous hospitality professionals to operate their businesses more profitably. Restaurant operators and their guests have benefited from CBS’s NorthStar suite of products that enhance the dining experiences. CBS also offers a range of support services such as after-hours help desk capabilities. Custom Business Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, CA with offices throughout the Western United States. For more information, visit www.cbsnorthstar.com.

Contact:

Barbara Caruso

714-841-6777

Barbara@c-squaredpr.com