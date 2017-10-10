Mich Turner's Hummingbird Cupcakes

There's a healthy side to desserts, according to Mich Turner. The owner of Little Venice Cake Co. in London has written a book, "Have Your Cake and Eat It" sharing some nutritious recipes for classic desserts. Below you'll find one of them: a recipe for Hummingbird Cupcakes.

Hummingbird Cupcakes

Serving size: 20 cupcakes

2 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

2 cups superfine sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

Generous 1 cup sunflower oil

3 large eggs, beaten

1 tablespoon vanilla bean paste

4 medium or 2 large very ripe bananas (about 1 pound)

8 ounces fresh or canned pineapple, crushed or finely chopped

¾ cup chopped pecans or walnuts

Edible flowers, to decorate

For the dairy-free coconut frosting

8 1.4 ounces coconut oil

3 ½ cups powdered sugar

1/3 cup dried unsweetened coconut flakes

grated zest of 1 lime

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line two 12-hole muffin pans with 20 cupcake liners (or you can bake in batches).

2. In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking soda and cinnamon. In a separate bowl, combine the oil, eggs and vanilla. Stir into the dry ingredients.

3. Mash the bananas and add them to the batter, along with the pineapple and pecans. Stir with a wooden spoon until just combined.

4. Spoon the batter into the cupcake liners until they are two-thirds full and bake for about 20 minutes until firm to the touch and a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove from the oven and transfer to a wire rack. Leave to cool in the tin for 5 minutes before turning out and leaving to cool completely.

5. To make the coconut frosting, place the coconut oil in a bowl and microwave for 30 seconds or until melted. Beat in the powdered sugar in 2 batches until smooth and the right consistency. Stir in the coconut and lime zest to taste.

6. Top the cupcakes with a swirl of coconut frosting and decorate edible flowers.

Store for 2-3 days in an airtight container at room temperature. Not suitable for freezing.

