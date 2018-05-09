Miami Waffle House finally a reality with today's opening in Miami Gardens

Waffle House debuts its first restaurant in Miami-Dade County today.

“Are you ready Miami Gardens?” the company shared on Twitter Wednesday morning with a photo of the new Miami Gardens location at 19675 NW Second Ave.

The restaurant is scheduled to open at 2 p.m.

“It is a historic day,” the company said.

Miami filmmaker Billy Corben posted a video on Twitter that shows the official ribbon cutting Wednesday morning, where there was a cheering crowd that included city leaders, employees and spectators snapping photos and videos.

The chain — known for its breakfast fare of eggs, hashbrowns and, of course, waffles — opened its first store in 1955 in Avondale Estates outside Atlanta.

Waffle House has three locations in Broward County and also ones in Fort Pierce and Key Largo, but there hadn’t been any in Miami-Dade until today.

The 24-hour restaurant wanted to get running as quickly as possible in its new spot, so it opted to cancel a soft-opening period and get right to business, according to the Miami New Times.

The store manager told the New Times that about 50 employees have been hired and that, “Once we open, we are a 24-hour restaurant, so we won’t close.”

For Miamians, this day has been a long time coming.