Miami Grill Wants Guests to ‘Taste The Heat This Summer’

Fast Casual Chain Promises to Deliver the Flavor With New Chicken Promotion

Boca Raton, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Miami Grill®, the trailblazing fast casual concept, has unveiled its “Taste The Heat This Summer” chicken promotion which will be sure to deliver the flavor, while leaving guests wanting more.

From now until September 27th, Miami Grill restaurants nationwide will offer three classics — a Pipin’ Hot Chicken Pita, a Fiery Fresh Chicken Club Salad and a Three Alarm Chicken Club Sandwich.

For those seeking a different pita sandwich experience, the Pipin’ Hot Chicken Pita will clearly make eyes widen with excitement. It includes (krispy or grilled) fresh white meat chicken breast served on a grilled pita with pepper jack cheese and topped with lettuce, diced tomatoes, crispy jalapenos, chipotle ranch dressing and a side of fries.

If basic salads are just plain boring, the Fiery Fresh Chicken Club Salad will change one’s attitude in a hurry. It features white meat chicken breast (krispy or grilled) on a bed of fresh greens served with a hardboiled egg, shredded carrots, black olives, cucumber, tomato, pepper jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon and topped with crispy jalapenos and a side of pita. The recommended dressing is chipotle ranch.

Looking for a little spice in life? Well, the Three Alarm Chicken Club Sandwich will satisfy that craving. It includes white meat chicken breast (krispy or grilled) on a fresh Kaiser roll, topped with sliced tomatoes, leaf lettuce, Applewood smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, chipotle ranch dressing, crispy jalapenos and a side of fries.

“We are offering guests three new selections with a fresh, spicy flavor profile and a great value,” said Jonathan H. Vogel, Chief Operating Officer for Miami Grill. “This limited time promotion will also appeal to guests who might be looking to eat lighter this summer, while still enjoying a zesty flavor.”

Miami Grill offers a diverse menu featuring signature items such as Philly cheesesteaks, wings and gyros as well as antibiotic and hormone free Angus steak burgers, grilled chicken and fish, delicious fresh made salads, beer and wine and the iconic fan-favorite, Miami Grill seasoned fries.

It’s all served up with quality guest service, fresh ingredients and made to order.

About Miami Grill®

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Miami Grill ® is the hottest fast casual concept to hit the market, developed by the same owners as Miami Subs, Miami Subs Capital Partners 1, Inc. and key equity partner, Armando Christian “Pitbull” Pérez. Miami Grill ® and its “Everything Goes ®” concept embody the taste and sensations of South Beach and provide a diverse menu unlike any other chain in the category. For franchising and other information, visit www.miamigrillfranchise.com .

