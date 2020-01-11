Miami Grill Super Game Sweepstakes

Boca Raton, FL (RestaurantNews.com) In celebration of Miami being the host city for Super Bowl LIV, Miami Grill has opened a Super Game Sweepstakes through Sunday, January 26.

Guest may enter to win the sweepstakes by texting the word “GAMEDAY” to 48421. There will be three weekly winners of $150 catering certificates and one grand prize winner of a Big Game Ultimate Watch Party package inclusive of one $250 catering certificate, one big screen TV and sound bar.

In addition, each guest will receive a thank you BOGO offer to be redeemed at location of choice.

Winners will be posted on Instagram @miamigrill. For more information on the Super Game sweepstakes please visit http://www.mymiamigrill.com .

About Miami Grill®

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Miami Grill ® is the hottest fast casual concept to hit the market, developed by the same owners as Miami Subs, Miami Subs Capital Partners 1, Inc. and key equity partner, Armando Christian “Pitbull” Pérez. Miami Grill ® and its “Everything Goes ®” concept embody the taste and sensations of South Beach and provide a diverse menu unlike any other chain in the category. For franchising and other information, visit www.miamigrillfranchise.com .

