Miami Grill’s New Philly Cheesesteaks Aren’t Messing Around

Boca Raton, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Miami Grill , the iconic South Florida-based fast-casual restaurant chain best known for cheesesteaks, wings, gyros, and burgers introduces two new indulgent takes on its famous signature Original Philly Cheesesteak.

Now through February 27, Miami Grill fans can enjoy two new limited-time Philly Cheesesteaks, each overflowing with mouthwatering ingredients. The Italian version is topped with Mozzarella Sticks, Marinara Sauce, Seasoned Fries and the American with Seasoned Fries, Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Cheese Sauce and Coleslaw.

“Our Philly Cheesesteaks are legendary and fan favorites, so we set out to create something different and out of the ordinary that we knew our fans would love. One look at those ingredients, and you get it: these sandwiches are over the top,” says Jackie Maceda, Miami Grill’s Director of Marketing. “They are big, bold, definitely messy and outrageously flavorful.”

The Outrageous Philly Cheesesteaks are available at all locations nationwide. Miami Grill offers online ordering, drive-thru, dine-in and delivery options. For quick, easy service and instant rewards, patrons can order on the Miami Grill app. For more information on the Miami Grill App and rewards program, visit Miami Grill Rewards .

About Miami Grill

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Miami Grill® is the hottest fast-casual concept to hit the market. Developed by the owners of Miami Subs, Miami Subs Capital Partners 1, Inc., and key equity partner Armando Christian “Pitbull” Pérez, South Florida-based Miami Grill embodies the vibe of a rich, lively city and serves a menu as diverse as the city itself. For franchising or more information, visit mymiamigrill.com .

