Miami Grill restaurant to open at The Standard at Gainesville

Fast casual chain will begin welcoming guests this spring

Gainesville, FL (RestaurantNews.com) South Florida-based fast casual chain Miami Grill will open a new location at The Standard at Gainesville next quarter. The popular eatery will join a host of other well-known retailers and restaurants — including Chick-fil-A, Chase Bank and Target — at the new mixed-use development on University Avenue.

Miami Grill’s restaurant at The Standard will be the chain’s first Gainesville location. Fueled by an extensive franchise expansion, Miami Grill offers a South Beach vibe and an “Everything Goes” menu. At 2,500 sq. ft., Miami Grill at The Standard will include beer and wine and a modified decor featuring a local school and sports theme. The restaurant will be open late night and will offer delivery.

“We are excited to be part of the University of Florida community, and we know that students, staff and residents are going to love our menu offerings,” said Miami Grill Vice President of Franchise Development Robert Haar. “Our Gainesville restaurant is part of our continued expansion in North Florida.”

Developed by Landmark Properties, The Standard at Gainesville opened in August 2017. In addition to commercial retail space, the development features 1,200 bedrooms, serving mostly University of Florida students. An AC by Marriott Hotel is also adjacent to the project.

Located at 13th and University directly across from Heavener Hall at the Warrington College of Business and just a few blocks from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, The Standard offers the closest and most desirable location of any off-campus community at UF.

“Miami Grill adds another great restaurant to what is already the best living option for Florida students and young professionals in downtown Gainesville,” Landmark Properties President and CEO Wes Rogers said. “We’re excited Miami Grill chose The Standard for its Gainesville location and look forward to its opening.”

Miami Grill will serve dishes from a diverse menu featuring signature items such as Philly cheesesteaks, wings, and gyros as well as grilled fish and fresh-made salads.

The restaurant is scheduled to open in the spring.

About Miami Grill

South-Florida based Miami Grill is the hottest fast casual concept to hit the market, developed by the same owners as Miami Subs, Miami Subs Capital Partners 1, Inc. and key equity partner, Armando Christian “Pitbull” Pérez. Miami Grill and its “Everything Goes” concept embody the taste and sensations of South Beach and provide a diverse menu unlike any other chain in the category. For franchising and other information, visit www.miamigrillfranchise.com.

About Landmark Properties

Based in Athens, Georgia, Landmark Properties is a fully integrated real estate firm specializing in the investment, development, construction and management of high-quality student housing communities across the country. Landmark has been ranked the nation’s top developer and top contractor in student housing for multiple years and currently has 650 employees, including 135 at its headquarters. From pioneering The Retreat student cottage concept to creating and defining the market for luxury infill housing with it’s The Standard brand, Landmark has been at the forefront of the student housing industry since its inception 13 years ago. With a deep understanding of its markets, a commitment to quality and a strong track record of success, Landmark is responsible for some of the premier student housing communities in the nation. http://www.landmark-properties.com/