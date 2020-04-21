Miami Grill Prepared for New Normal, Rolls Out Resilient Next Gen Franchise Model

Boca Raton, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Miami Grill, the iconic South Florida-based fast casual restaurant brand, has announced the next generation business model as its latest franchise opportunity – “Express Double Drive Through.”

Miami Grill had been working on the new offering even before the pandemic crisis but has now fast tracked its development with several key investors already interested. The due diligence period has been completed for this new offering that is in direct response to what the company believes will be an altered business environment in the post-COVID-19 world.

The new business model will maximize all the revenue streams as the traditional model with the additional feature of a double stack drive through. It also showcases order ahead curb side pickup with the Miami Grill app and online ordering, all major third-party delivery platforms, catering via an alignment with Ezcater, as well as a pickup window for pedestrian traffic. It will also offer a model that has a small inside area for customer ordering and pickup. In alignment with this streamlined model, there is no dining room feature.

“We believe this model will be a big part of our future growth and provide an excellent value investment option that will appeal to a broad base of those seeking a resilient business opportunity,” said Robert Haar, Vice President, Franchise Development.

The express model features a prefabricated building process and a lower initial investment requirement that provides a faster ROI and construction phase. The units will open in a much shorter period from start to finish and require less capital to complete.

“Given the smaller footprint and the efficiency and streamlining of the prefabricated building process, this new model will open the investment opportunity at a much lower cost than the traditional model,” said Haar. “Premium territories are available throughout Florida and the Southeast.”

Miami Grill offers an extensive and immersive training program for franchisees. Interested parties should contact Haar at (954) 973-0350 or visit www.miamigrillfranchise.com .

About Miami Grill®

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Miami Grill ® is the hottest fast casual concept to hit the market, developed by the same owners as Miami Subs, Miami Subs Capital Partners 1, Inc. and key equity partner, Armando Christian “Pitbull” Pérez. Miami Grill ® and its “Everything Goes ®” concept embody the taste and sensations of South Beach and provide a diverse menu unlike any other chain in the category. For franchising and other information, visit www.miamigrillfranchise.com .

Contact:

Chris Dirato

Bitner Group

954-703-7938

chris@bitnergroup.com