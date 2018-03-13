Miami Grill Outperforms Industry Average Comp Sales and Transactions

The iconic chain closes out 2017 with continued double-digit sales growth

Fort Lauderdale, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Miami Grill sizzles like South Beach due to an aggressive growth strategy that continues to fuel franchise expansion. Miami Subs continues to transition to the upscale, fast-casual format of Miami Grill, with a South Beach vibe and an “Everything Goes” menu.

Fourth quarter blows away sales projections with comparable store sales up double digits and transactions significantly increasing. The momentum of the sales increase from 2017 has continued at a record-shattering pace in 2018, with both comp sales and transactions up double digits in January and February.

According to Black Box Intelligence, a financial performance benchmark company for the restaurant industry, the industry’s same-store sales for January and February were down three-tenths of a percent and eight-tenths of a percent respectively. Industry transactions were down three percent in January and 3.1 percent in February. By contrast, Miami Grill experienced a 15 percent positive same-store sales swing in January and 16.6 percent swing in February. Transactions were a positive 14.6 percent same-store swing in January and 17 percent swing in February.

According to Jonathan H. Vogel, Miami Grill’s chief operating officer, “Performance was aided by strategic marketing campaigns, improved restaurant operations, technology innovations, continuing renovations and a strong alliance with UberEATS, creating an incremental revenue channel for our franchisees and exceeding our financial objectives.”

Miami Grill’s partnership with UberEATS has contributed an 11 percent incremental revenue stream system-wide. Check averages for UberEATS are 40 percent greater than current guest check averages, far surpassing Miami Grill’s financial goals for the delivery platform.

In the fourth quarter, the brand returned to the very loyal and successful market of Jacksonville. This marks the beginning of a concentrated expansion plan into Central and North Florida including new locations in Gainesville, Daytona Speedway and Orlando all under construction. The brand continues to aggressively develop markets both nationally and internationally.

