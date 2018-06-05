Miami Grill Opens at The Standard in Gainesville

The fast casual chain joins Gator Nation

Gainesville, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Miami Grill® brings it’s South Beach vibe and Everything Goes® menu to Gainesville. At 2,500 square feet, Miami Grill® at The Standard housing complex features a modified decor featuring a hometown sports theme. Miami Grill® has a diverse menu featuring signature items such as Philly cheesesteaks, wings, and gyros as well as grilled fish and fresh-made salads. Also on the menu, Miami Grill’s famous seasoned fries and fresh, never frozen, hormone and antibiotic free Angus steak burgers, beer and wine. The restaurant is open late night and offers delivery through UberEats and BiteSquad as well as to the residents of The Standard.

“We are excited to be part of such a vibrant and diverse student community in Gainesville and we look forward to bringing the sizzle of South Beach to Gator Nation.” said Miami Grill® Executive Vice President, Evan Friedman. A grand opening Beach Party event in September, when students are back on campus, will feature prizes, giveaways and other fun surprises, Friedman elaborated.

The Standard at Gainesville is located at 13th and University, directly across from Heavener Hall at the Warrington College of Business, and just a few blocks from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Standard offers the closest and most desirable location of any off-campus community at UF. The development features 1,200 bedrooms serving mostly University of Florida students. An AC By Marriot Hotels and Target Express are also adjacent.

Miami Grill® continues to expand both domestically and internationally with a concentrated development strategy targeted to Central and North Florida, where the chain recently entered the Jacksonville market. Construction is underway at One Daytona, Orlando and Green Acres. International development continues at a robust pace with a new restaurant in Pakistan to be followed by multiple locations. Expansion is also underway in South Carolina, Texas, Malaysia, Panama and Ecuador.

About Miami Grill®

South-Florida based Miami Grill® is the hottest fast casual concept to hit the market, developed by the same owners as Miami Subs, Miami Subs Capital Partners 1, Inc and key equity partner, Armando Christian “Pitbull” Pérez. Miami Grill® and its “Everything Goes®” concept embody the taste and sensations of South Beach and provide a diverse menu unlike any other chain in the category. For franchising and other information, visit www.Miami Grillfranchise.com.

