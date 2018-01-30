Miami Grill Opening Soon at ONE DAYTONA

South Florida Eatery to Showcase Hot Concept’s New Look & Menu

Daytona Beach, FL (RestaurantNews.com) South Florida-based fast casual chain Miami Grill will open its doors along Daytona Boulevard at ONE DAYTONA the second quarter of this year, boasting the restaurant group’s revitalized look and enhanced menu within a 4,048-square foot footprint. Fueled by an extensive franchise expansion, Miami Grill will showcase the upscale hip and sophisticated format of the chain, with a South Beach vibe and an “Everything Goes” menu. The ONE DAYTONA location has plans for a full bar with enhanced appetizers and modified decor incorporating a local theme.

“We’re excited to enter the Daytona Beach market,” says Robert Haar, Vice President of Franchise Development at Miami Grill. “ONE DAYTONA is an ideal venue for expanding our brand in Florida, and another positive step in our overall success.”

Miami Grill will serve dishes from a diverse menu featuring signature items such as Philly Cheesesteaks, Wings, and Gyros as well as Grilled Fish, and fresh-made Salads.

“Miami Grill is a great addition to the unique line-up of shops and restaurants we have at ONE DAYTONA,” said Jeff Boerger, Vice President Corporate Development. “Their diverse menu and fun, casual atmosphere allows us to expand the variety of offerings for both employees and guests of our campus.”

The Miami Grill site will be located between Sprint and the Cobb Luxury Theatres. For additional information, visit www.ONEDAYTONA.com.

About Miami Grill

South-Florida based Miami Grill is the hottest fast casual concept to hit the market, developed by the same owners as Miami Subs, Miami Subs Capital Partners 1, Inc. and key equity partner, Armando Christian “Pitbull” Pérez. Miami Grill and its “Everything Goes” concept embody the taste and sensations of South Beach and provide a diverse menu unlike any other chain in the category. For franchising and other information, visit www.miamigrillfranchise.com.

About ONE DAYTONA

ONE DAYTONA features a 300,000 square-foot retail, dining and entertainment district, along with plans for two hotels and residential space. Visitors, race fans, and residents will recognize ONE DAYTONA as the place to live, work, stay and play in Daytona Beach. Tenants open for business include Bass Pro Shops Outpost, BUILT Custom Burgers, Cobb Luxury Theatres, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, Guitar Center, IT’SUGAR, MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company, P.F. Chang’s and Sprint. For a full list of tenants, more information and the latest updates, visit OneDaytona.com, follow us on Twitter (@ONEDAYTONA) or Facebook (OneDaytona).

ONE DAYTONA leasing efforts are managed by Legacy Development, a firm intensely focused on creating innovative destination retail and mixed-use projects. With a national footprint and asset management expertise, Legacy is the ideal consultant to represent this unique address. For leasing inquiries, please contact Kristen Tremonti at ktremonti@legacydevelopment.com or 816-777-3500.

