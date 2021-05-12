Miami Grill Hiring All Positions During Two-day Job Fair

Boca Raton, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Miami Grill , the Florida based Fast Casual Restaurant Chain is announcing a two-day hiring event at participating locations. With the economy opening and increased consumer demand for the drive-thru convenience, carry out and delivery, the iconic chain is gearing up for the future. Strong, sustained sales and increased demand for the chain’s new Express model are highlighting the need to fill all-level positions. Candidates are invited to stop by participating Miami Grill restaurants from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. or from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 18 and May 19 for in-person interviews.

Participating restaurants are hiring for all positions, part- and full-time, and will be hiring candidates on-the-spot if applicable. A staple in the community, Miami Grill is offering the next wave of hospitality workers flexible hours, competitive growth opportunities and amazing food.

“We are growing, and business is booming. Our franchisees are looking for dedicated, energetic, fun people to join our team,” said Jonathan H. Vogel, COO for Miami Grill. “No experience? No problem! We will train. You just need a positive attitude, a smile and willingness to learn, we will do the rest.”

For more information and participating locations please visit MyMiamiGrill.com/Careers .

*Miami Grill Restaurants are commonly operated by Franchisees. Franchisees are independent business owners who are responsible for their own employment practices with their own wage and benefit programs that can vary among franchisees.

About Miami Grill

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Miami Grill® is the hottest fast-casual concept to hit the market. Developed by the owners of Miami Subs, Miami Subs Capital Partners 1, Inc. and key equity partner, Armando Christian “Pitbull” Pérez, South Florida-based Miami Grill embodies the vibe of a rich, lively city and serves a menu as diverse as the city itself. For franchising or more information, visit MyMiamiGrill.com/Franchise/ .

