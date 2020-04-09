Miami Grill Extending Discount to Healthcare Workers

Company Supporting Franchisees with Various Initiatives

Boca Raton, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Miami Grill ®, the iconic South Florida-based fast casual restaurant chain, will now offer healthcare workers a 25 percent discount on any food and beverage purchased via pick up and drive thru.

With a valid ID, doctors, nurses, EMT workers and hospital support staff can take advantage of this offer beginning immediately.

“Clearly, our healthcare workers are on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19,” said Jonathan H. Vogel, Miami Grill’s COO. “This is a way for us to extend our appreciation for all of their sacrifice and hard work.”

In addition to the healthcare workers discount program, Miami Grill has been actively assisting its franchisees throughout the pandemic crisis with several initiatives.

The company is negotiating with vendors to help reduce various costs and has partnered with TOGO Technologies to provide franchisees the opportunity to offer mobile ordering, online ordering and curbside pickup.

“The partnership with TOGO Technologies is extremely valuable in that it will help our guests order and receive our amazing food in ways that are more important than ever given social distancing,” said Vogel.

To further support its franchisees, Miami Grill has reduced royalty fees to help offset the revenues lost from closed dining rooms as well as providing assistance with the CARE government stimulus package.

Miami Grill has also instituted a temperature mandate for all restaurant employees to ensure the safety of team members and guests. The company has purchased digital, infrared, no touch thermometers for all locations.

“These are unprecedented times and we need to help each other to get through this crisis,” said Vogel. “Miami Grill will continue to put forth its best efforts in the support of our franchise partners, employees and guests to ensure their health and safety, while continuing to service our communities. We look towards a better, stronger future for all of us.”

About Miami Grill®

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Miami Grill ® is the hottest fast casual concept to hit the market, developed by the same owners as Miami Subs, Miami Subs Capital Partners 1, Inc. and key equity partner, Armando Christian “Pitbull” Pérez. Miami Grill ® and its “Everything Goes ®” concept embody the taste and sensations of South Beach and provide a diverse menu unlike any other chain in the category. For franchising and other information, visit www.miamigrillfranchise.com .

Contact:

Chris Dirato

Bitner Group

954-703-7938

chris@bitnergroup.com