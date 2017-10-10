Miami Grill Expands Franchise to Jacksonville, FL

Fast casual chain opens its first location in Jacksonville

Fort Lauderdale, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Miami Grill, the South Florida-based fast-casual chain, is growing in the North Florida region, adding its first Miami Grill restaurant in Jacksonville, with Miami-based International Food Chains, LLC. The new 3,048 square foot Miami Grill is on 9575 N. Regency Square Blvd. and is open Sunday – Thursday 10 a.m.-midnight and 1 a.m., Friday and Saturday.

Led by Mario Cordovez and Sebastián Espinosa, International Food Chains, LLC are proven and successful multi-unit restaurant operators with Papizzec S.A., in Ecuador. The team has also shown to be successful operators of the Miami Grill brand with their location in Kendall, FL, one of the chain’s highest performing restaurants.

Miami Grill has aligned with Northboro Builders to provide International Food Chains, LLC with a turnkey restaurant. “We are excited to have Northboro Builders provide their general contracting services to build the Jacksonville restaurant and also a Gainesville location due later this year for the same group,” said Jonathan Vogel COO for Miami Grill. Northboro is a national builder known for their quality craftsmanship, impressive portfolio and track record. “We look forward to streamlining our expansion process with continued on-time and on-budget facilities.”

This location offers guests a diverse menu featuring signature items such as Philly Cheesesteaks, Wings, and Gyros as well as antibiotic and hormone free Angus Steak Burgers, Grilled Fish, and delicious Salads. The restaurant will also offer a Latin menu and Beer and Wine. It’s all served up with excellent customer service, high-quality ingredients and a South Beach vibe. Miami Grill will have online ordering available as well as offer delivery with UberEATS. Guests will also be able to enjoy Chef Inspired Catering of their favorite menu items.

“We’re excited to expand the brand to the Jacksonville market,” says Robert Haar, Vice President of Franchise Development at Miami Grill. “The expansion of Miami Grill is crucial to our overall success and we look forward to developing the brand in North Florida.” We are actively seeking a second site in Jacksonville for another franchise group.” Future development plans include additional restaurants in Orlando and Daytona.

About Miami Grill

South-Florida based Miami Grill is the hottest fast-casual concept to hit the market, developed by the same owners as Miami Subs, Miami Subs Capital Partners 1, Inc, and key equity partner, Armando Christian “Pitbull” Pérez. Miami Grill and its “Everything Goes” concept embody the taste and sensations of South Beach and provide a diverse menu, unlike any other chain in the category. For franchising and other information, visit www.mymiamigrill.com.

Media Contact:

Jackie Maceda

Marketing Director

954-623-6031

jmaceda@niamisubs.com