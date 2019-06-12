Miami Grill Debuts New Flagship Kissimmee Location

Fast Casual Chain Opens its First Location in the Orlando Market

Kissimmee, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Miami Grill, the trailblazing fast casual concept led by a stellar senior management team that includes board member, Armando Christian Perez (a.k.a. Pitbull) and known for its fresh, modern approach to South Florida’s flavorful fare, is growing in the Central Florida region by adding its first Miami Grill restaurant in Kissimmee (located at 4799 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway).

Positioned near the tourist areas of the Orlando theme parks, the new 2,400 square foot restaurant offers seating for 62 guests, will be open late night and has a double window drive-thru to provide expedited service.

“It’s the first time we are building the new prototype from the ground up,” said Jonathan H. Vogel, Chief Operating Officer for Miami Grill. “We are thrilled to be part of such a vibrant community and we look forward to bringing the sizzle of South Beach to Kissimmee. Our fans have been telling us how excited they are to have us as part of their community.”

The new restaurant comes on the heels of the Miami Grill & Bar that opened in Daytona Beach earlier this year.

This location offers guests a diverse menu featuring signature items such as Philly cheesesteaks, wings and gyros as well as antibiotic and hormone free Angus steak burgers, grilled chicken and fish, delicious fresh made salads, beer and wine and the iconic fan-favorite, Miami Grill seasoned fries. The menu will also have a Latin flare including Cuban sandwiches, empanadas, tostones, Materva and Jupina soft beverages, and imported Latin Presidente beer. It’s all served up with excellent guest service, high quality ingredients served fresh and made to order and a South Beach vibe.

Guests will also have a choice of having their favorite menu items delivered to them by Uber Eats, Door Dash or Postmates. Catering will be available to make that special occasion, event or party a hit with family, friends and co-workers. Additionally, guests will be invited to sign up for a loyalty program where they will earn extra perks.

“Our belief is quite simple – Everything Goes®,” added Vogel. “We always want to deliver a best-in- class dining experience for our guests.”

“We’re excited to expand the brand to the Kissimmee/Orlando market,” says Evan Friedman, Executive Vice President. “The expansion of Miami Grill is crucial to our overall success and we look forward to developing the brand throughout Central and North Florida. We are actively seeking qualified franchise partners and additional sites in the DMA.”

The chain started with a single restaurant in Key West, Florida in 1983: Mr. Submarine. From there, it experienced rapid growth as “Miami Subs” during the 90’s, garnering a cult-like following. In 2012, Miami Subs partnered with international music sensation “Pitbull” to truly take the company to another level, while subsequently rebranding as Miami Grill®.

About Miami Grill®

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Miami Grill ® is the hottest fast casual concept to hit the market, developed by the same owners as Miami Subs, Miami Subs Capital Partners 1, Inc. and key equity partner, Armando Christian “Pitbull” Pérez. Miami Grill ® and its “Everything Goes ®” concept embody the taste and sensations of South Beach and provide a diverse menu unlike any other chain in the category. For franchising and other information, visit www.miamigrillfranchise.com .

Contacts:

Jackie Maceda

954-623-6031

jmaceda@miamigrillcorp.com

Chris Dirato

Bitner Group

954-703-7938

chris@bitnergroup.com