Miami Grill Bringing Back Fish Pita for Lenten Season

Boca Raton, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Miami Grill ®, the iconic, fast casual restaurant chain, is bringing back its tasty and popular Fish Pita for the Lenten season.

Between now and Easter, guests can purchase a Fish Pita for only $4.99. Additionally, on Saturday, February 29, Miami Grill restaurants will be offering a free Fish Pita to those born February 29th. (proof of birthday is required).

“The Fish Pita is more than just a sandwich” said Jonathan H. Vogel, Chief Operating Officer for Miami Grill. “what is unique is that most fish sandwiches come on a roll, but the fact that ours comes on a freshly grilled pita makes it more interesting and tastier for our guests.

The Fish Pita is golden fried cod on a freshly grilled pita with lettuce, tomato and topped with Miami Grill’s South Beach Sauce. The South Beach Sauce is a creamy mayo-based sauce with a touch of Worcestershire for a subtle flavor kick.

Miami Grill is the hottest spot for dining, drinks and party platter needs, including office and home parties. It offers a diverse menu with the best cheesesteaks, wings, gyros, burgers and more as well as imported and domestic beer and wine. Everything is always made to order with fresh ingredients and quality guest service.

