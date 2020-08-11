Miami Grill Becomes a Contender in the Heated ‘Chicken Sandwich War’

Boca Raton, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Calling all chicken sandwich war enthusiasts – Miami Grill® is throwing their much-anticipated sandwich into the ring. The “war,” which includes Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, KFC, and Buffalo Wild Wings has been trending on social media and commercial platforms since August of last year and has continued to be a heated one.

Miami Grill, the iconic, fast-casual, South Florida based restaurant chain has brought their new six- ounce, white-meat chicken breast sandwich to the table. The sandwich weighs in at 50 percent larger and is juicier than the leading competitor for only $4.99.

“The competition uses a four-ounce filet – we are offering a much bigger sandwich,” said Jonathan H. Vogel, Chief Operating Officer for Miami Grill.

Served on a fresh-baked bun with mayonnaise and crunchy pickles, Miami Grill’s new chicken sandwich is made with a Southern style seasoned batter that fries up crispier than its previous version.

While Popeye’s and Chick-fil-A have received a lot of attention as heavyweights in the chicken sandwich wars, Vogel thinks it’s the right time for Miami Grill to take the title.

“We’re quite confident that we’ll be crowned the new heavyweight chicken sandwich champ in short order,” Vogel said. “The ‘sailor’ and the ‘chick’ have been feuding for a while now, but there’s a new sandwich in the mix and Miami is coming in hot, like we always do. We want our guests to experience the Miami Grill difference – a bigger, tastier sandwich.”

In addition to the debut of its bigger, better, crispier (than those other guys) chicken sandwich, Miami Grill has introduced sweet potato waffle fries to pair with it – think chicken and waffle (fries).

You can bring Miami Grill home today. Drive-thru, pickup, and delivery are available at all locations. Get your order cooking ahead online or with our new app. Other menu items include Philly cheesesteaks, Wings, Gyros, Angus burgers, and more. Everything is always made to order using fresh ingredients and with friendly service.

About Miami Grill®

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Miami Grill ® is the hottest fast casual concept to hit the market, developed by the same owners as Miami Subs, Miami Subs Capital Partners 1, Inc. and key equity partner, Armando Christian “Pitbull” Pérez. Miami Grill ® and its “Everything Goes ®” concept embodies the taste of South Beach and beyond and provides a menu as diverse as Miami itself – unlike any other chain in the game. For franchising or more information, visit www.miamigrillfranchise.com .

Contact:

Chris Dirato

Bitner Group

954-703-7938

chris@bitnergroup.com