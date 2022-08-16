Miami Grill Announces Second 2022 Limited Edition Collectible Cup Featuring Design by Famous Wynwood Artist Abstrk

Boca Raton, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) The next limited edition collectible cup is here! Miami Grill , the iconic fast-casual restaurant, is excited to release the second design in the 2022 Collectible Cup Series. Created by Abstrk, a Cuban American born and raised in Miami, the cup is now available at all locations. His design may be viewed at mymiamigrill.com/wynwood .

Miami Grill is a proud sponsor of the Wynwood Mural Fest and excited to continue the annual tradition of producing Collectible Cups featuring artists from this cutting-edge arts scene. Like ATOMIK, the graffiti legend who designed the first cup in this year’s series, Abstrk is a Miami resident whose works can be found on walls and canvases throughout the United States and the Caribbean.

“We are thrilled to support the local arts community through this partnership with Abstrk,” said Miami Grill Social Media Marketing Manager Ricki Chwatt. “His vibrant styles and colorful designs are a wonderful match for our brand, and we believe our guests will love these cups. Get yours now before they sell out.”

Abstrk, who has a background in graffiti, draws you into his pieces with movement and color. His stylistic diversity comes from influences in traditional fine art, graffiti, and pop culture.

The Collectible Cups featuring exclusive designs by Abstrk and ATOMIK may be purchased at all Miami Grill locations for just $2.99 while supplies last. Guests will also be able to upgrade their Meal Deals for $2.99 to receive larger fries and the Collectible Cup. Guests may also return to any Miami Grill with their Collectible Cup for 99¢ refills.

About Miami Grill

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Miami Grill ® is the hottest fast-casual concept to hit the market. Developed by the owners of Miami Subs, Miami Subs Capital Partners 1, Inc. and key equity partner, Armando Christian “Pitbull” Pérez, South Florida based Miami Grill embodies the vibe of a rich, lively city and serves a menu as diverse as the city itself. For franchising or more information, visit Miami Grill .

About Wynwood Mural Fest

Wynwood Mural Fest celebrates street art, graffiti, and independent culture in Maimi’s Wynwood Art District during Art Basel Week and beyond. Festival organizers, artists, and partners unite each fall to foster a stronger creative community and energize the neighborhood through large scale urban art collaborations. For more information, please follow Wynwood Mural Fest on Twitter @WynwoodMural or Facebook and Instagram @WynwoodMuralFest #WynwoodMuralFest.

Media Contact:

Lyle Cayce

954-623-6031

lcayce@miamigrillcorp.com

