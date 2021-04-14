Miami Grill Announces Return To Houston With Two New Locations Slated For Spring of 2021

Boca Raton, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Miami Grill , the iconic South Florida-based fast casual restaurant brand known for its legendary cheesesteaks, wings, burgers and gyros, announces they are opening two new restaurants in Houston, Texas in Q2 of 2021. The move is a return to Houston for the beloved Miami Grill brand.

These two units will be owned and operated by Houston-based ASM Food Management, which has more than two decades of franchise experience in fast food and fast-casual concepts in the Houston area.

Robert Haar, Miami Grill’s Vice President of Franchise Development, said that the market enthusiasm and the new franchisee’s extensive experience are hallmark signs of a high-performing territory. “With the previous track record of success here, we see great potential for a family-friendly restaurant like Miami Grill in Houston,” said Haar. “Texans continue to demonstrate great enthusiasm for our brand and we’re excited to meet the demand with a diverse menu of signature options and a best-in-class guest experience.”

The new Houston locations will feature indoor and outdoor dining, as well as options for drive-thru, takeout, curbside pickup and delivery services. Haar says in a business climate that has been extraordinarily unpredictable, franchises like Miami Grill offer business owners an opportunity to work with a reliably reputable partner. “Perhaps more than ever before, we recognize that people are looking for resilient business opportunities,” said Haar. “We aim to deliver just that with a brand that has tremendous potential in the marketplace and a concept built for longevity–even in turbulent times.”

Haar also says that ASM Food Management has intentions of developing more units in the market in the years to come. “We look forward to working with the ASM team,” he says. “We know it will be a great partnership as we work together to further develop the Miami Grill brand.”

The first Miami Grill location will open at 16344 Wallisville Road, and the second will open shortly thereafter at 11626 TC Jester Boulevard.

Miami Grill is looking to expand and is seeking single and multi-unit franchise partners in the Houston Market.

About Miami Grill

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Miami Grill ® is the hottest fast-casual concept to hit the market. Developed by the owners of Miami Subs, Miami Subs Capital Partners 1, Inc. and key equity partner, Armando Christian “Pitbull” Pérez, South Florida based Miami Grill embodies the vibe of a rich, lively city and serves a menu as diverse as the city itself. For franchising or more information, visit mymiamigrill.com .

