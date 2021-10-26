Miami Grill Announces New Restaurant Opening in Boiling Springs, South Carolina

Boca Raton, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Miami Grill , the iconic South Florida-based fast casual restaurant brand known for its legendary cheesesteaks, wings, gyros and burgers announces they have opened a new restaurant in Boiling Springs, South Carolina.

The unit is owned and operated by long-time Miami Grill franchisee H. Kaya, who also owns several other Miami Grill locations, including one in nearby Spartanburg, and another in Jacksonville, Florida. Mr. Kaya is a pillar in Spartanburg and surrounding areas, where he and his family have been a staple in the community for many years. He is well known for supporting many local organizations, and is a sponsor of the Spartanburg United Soccer Team.

Robert Haar, Miami Grill’s Vice President of Franchise Development, said that the franchisee’s extensive experience was a key component in the future success of this location. “Mr. Kaya brings a track record that’s been proven time and again, and we expect his new Boiling Springs location to be a top performing restaurant very quickly,” said Haar. “South Carolinians continue to show enthusiasm for re-opening the economy and we’re looking forward to bringing our diverse menu and top-notch guest experience to Boiling Springs.” Miami Grill is also targeting Greenville and other neighboring cities for further development.

The new Boiling Springs restaurant features a 4,000-square-foot building with indoor and outdoor dining, as well as options for drive-thru, online ordering and delivery services. The new location will also feature a full bar.

Haar continued: “This model includes all of our available revenue streams and we are proud to offer one of the most resilient business opportunities in franchising, with huge potential for upward mobility and a fast-casual concept built to withstand even the toughest conditions.”

The new location is located at 2220 Boiling Springs Road in Boiling Springs.

About Miami Grill

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Miami Grill ® is the hottest fast-casual concept to hit the market. Developed by the owners of Miami Subs, Miami Subs Capital Partners 1, Inc. and key equity partner, Armando Christian “Pitbull” Pérez, South Florida based Miami Grill embodies the vibe of a rich, lively city and serves a menu as diverse as the city itself. For franchising or more information, visit mymiamigrill.com .

Media Contacts

Jackie Maceda

954-623-6031

jmaceda@miamigrillcorp.com

