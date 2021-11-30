Miami Grill Announces New Restaurant in Miami, Florida

Iconic South Florida-based fast casual restaurant brand, known for its legendary cheesesteaks, wings, gyros, burgers and more opens a new location attached to the Miami Convention Center

Boca Raton, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Miami Grill , the iconic South Florida-based fast casual restaurant brand known for its legendary cheesesteaks, wings, gyros, burgers and more, announces they have opened a new restaurant on 72nd Avenue in Miami, Florida.

The chain’s newest Miami Grill location is attached to the bustling Miami Convention Center, Miami Merchandise Mart and the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport. The restaurant is owned and operated by Grill Creations, LLC, whose three-member ownership team includes Al Lopez, Alex Gonzalez and Fausto Faraldo, all South Florida natives. Growing up in Miami, the trio frequented Miami Grill throughout their youth. “In high school we visited the Miami Grill nearby, and I remember the quality of the food. It was superior then, and still is,” says Lopez.

Mr. Lopez is the business director at SLAM Academy in Miami, where one of the partners of the school is Armando Christian Perez AKA “Pitbull”, who is also a partner of Miami Grill. Mr. Gonzalez and Mr. Faraldo played baseball together for Barry University. Gonzalez signed as a free agent with the Boston Red Sox and pitched in the minor league, he was also both the assistant and pitching coach at Barry University. Faraldo is now a multi-brand restaurant owner and operator in South Florida.

“We’re opening new locations all around the country, and the Grill Creations team took the time to be service-focused from the outset by prioritizing their efforts on optimizing online ordering, take-out and delivery,” says Robert Haar, Miami Grill’s Vice President of Franchise Development. Haar also notes, “The location is only 1,600 square feet and shows how Miami Grill can adapt to a non-traditional space. With all the different formats that we have available, we can open units in a variety of environments. This is a perfect example of our flexibility and capability to grow the brand in a multitude of ways.”

The new location is located at 777 NW 72nd Avenue, Unit 1047 in Miami.

About Miami Grill

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Miami Grill® is the hottest fast-casual concept to hit the market. Developed by the owners of Miami Subs, Miami Subs Capital Partners 1, Inc. and key equity partner, Armando Christian “Pitbull” Pérez, South Florida based Miami Grill embodies the vibe of a rich, lively city and serves a menu as diverse as the city itself. For franchising or more information, visit mymiamigrill.com .

Media Contact:

Jackie Maceda

954-623-6031

jmaceda@miamigrillcorp.com

